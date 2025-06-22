Will an SEC Program Capture the College World Series Finals Once Again?
Mike Bianco and the Ole Miss Rebels continue navigating a critical stretch in Oxford this offseason with the program reconstructing the roster for the 2026 season.
After earning a Top-16 National Seed in the 2025 NCAA Tournament, the Rebels hosted the Oxford Regional in May.
But after being eliminated by the Murray State Racers, Ole Miss suffered an early exit in the tournament play despite late-season success.
Bianco and Co. faced a daunting 2025 regular season schedule with the Southeastern Conference once again loaded this year.
Ole Miss faced ranked foe after ranked foe during conference play with the SEC being represented well in postseason play.
The LSU Tigers and Arkansas Razorbacks punched their tickets to Omaha where the pair of conference rivals squaring off twice in the College World Series.
It was the Tigers that ultimately got the best of the Razorbacks at Charles Schwab Field in both matchups where Arkansas was eliminated in the semifinals.
Now, two teams remain standing in Omaha: LSU and Coastal Carolina.
The LSU Tigers will look to capture their second National Championship in the last three seasons after capturing a title during the 2023 season led by the duo of Paul Skenes and Dylan Crews.
On Saturday, head coach Jay Johnson and Co. took a 1-0 series lead after LSU defeated Coastal Carolina in Game 1 of the College World Series Finals.
LSU is one win away from earning the title, but what does it mean for the Southeastern Conference as a whole?
If the Tigers are able to take hardware back to Baton Rouge, LSU would give the SEC its sixth consecutive College World Series Finals win.
- Tennessee Volunteers: 2024
- LSU Tigers: 2023
- Ole Miss Rebels: 2022
- Mississippi State Bulldogs: 2021
- *Canceled due to COVID-19: 2020
- Vanderbilt Commodores: 2019
It's clear the SEC has proven to be the top conference in college baseball with the track record to back it.
For Bianco and the Ole Miss Rebels, this offseason will present a unique challenge as the program looks to get back on track to reach the pinnacle of the sport.
