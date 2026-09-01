2 Louisville Players Ole Miss Can't Afford to Lose Track Of

The ninth-ranked Ole Miss Rebels will take on the 24th-ranked Louisville Cardinals in what is the only ranked matchup of Week 1. The Rebels will head to Nashville in what should be a very exciting game.

Getting a ranked win could be huge for the momentum of the season, as this will be Pete Golding's first regular season as head coach. Golding coached three playoff games last season, winning two against Tulane and Georgia before eventually losing to the Miami Hurricanes.

Ole Miss can't sleep on Louisville, as Jeff Brohm and the Cardinals are a very underrated team going into the year. Brohm coached the Cardinals to a victory over the Hurricanes during the 2025 season, the same team the Rebels lost to in the playoffs.

The Rebels Need To Account For Issac Brown

Louisville’s Issac Brown gets a first down against SMU this Saturday. Oct. 5, 2024 | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Isaac Brown is a game changing running back for the Cardinals, as Brown is one of the most explosive players in all of college football, especially in open space.

In 2025, Brown put up incredible numbers, rushing for 884 yards and seven touchdowns on just 101 carries. He averaged 8.8 yards per carry, which led the nation and showed just how explosive he can be every time he touches the football. Brown's big-play ability will be something the Rebels' defense will have to keep an eye on throughout the game.

Ole Miss went into the transfer portal and acquired Keaton Thomas from Baylor and Luke Ferrelli from Cal for matchups like these against great running backs. The linebacker duo will be put to the test early as they look to slow down what could be a dynamic Cardinals rushing attack.

Ole Miss Needs To Slow Down Tre Richardson

Louisville’s Tre Richardson catches and runs with the ball during the first open practice of the season. Aug. 6, 2026 | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Tre Richardson transferred from the Vanderbilt Commodores to the Louisville Cardinals in the offseason and will likely be the main target of the Cardinals' passing attack, which could be elite in 2026.

Richardson recorded 806 yards and seven touchdowns on 46 receptions in 2025 and shined in big games. The speedy wide receiver put up 75 yards and a touchdown against a ranked Tennessee team while also recording multiple games with over 100 receiving yards.

The Ole Miss secondary is as talented as it has been in recent years heading into 2026, as Pete Golding made it clear that the Rebels needed additional help through the transfer portal.

The Rebels' defense will certainly be tested early and often in Nashville during the Week One kickoff.

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