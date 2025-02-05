2025 Position Preview: Ole Miss Football Quarterbacks
It's no secret that Jaxson Dart has left some enormous shoes to fill in the quarterback room at the Manning Center with the Ole Miss Rebels.
Dart is leaving Oxford as the all-time winningest starting quarterback as well as the holder of numerous other records that will be hard to break for any future signal caller in the Red and Blue. Dart has also transformed into an early-round pick after his epic Senior Bowl week performance.
The Rebels now turn to a new era, one without Dart, so it's time to take a took at the new quarterback room in Oxford.
Simmons is the presumed starter for the Rebels in 2025 as he has spent the last two seasons learning the system under Dart, Lane Kiffin, and Charlie Weis Jr.
Simmons shined when the lights were the brightest in the game against the Georgia Bulldogs last season, going 5-for-6 through the air for 64 yards in a drive that ended in a touchdown. At 6-foot-4, Simmons has a little more height than Dart but at 215 he is on the lighter side. One question is his durability and his extendibility when he gets outside the pocket.
Simmons throws a nice ball with excellent arm strength, and it should be fun to watch him progress as the starter as spring and fall camp roll around.
AJ Maddox
Maddox looks to have lots of potential as he will possibly be competing for the backup role in 2025. Maddox is a Mississippi product, hailing from Hattiesburg out of powerhouse Oak Grove H.S. and was a big time get as he flipped his commitment from Texas A&M before signing with the Rebels.
There are also questions about Maddox's durability as he is only 185 pounds, so a year in the weight room should do him wonders. Kiffin and Weis praised Maddox last spring as he was picking up the offense quite well. Maddox looks to be ready to take that next step with his brother Andrew who is a freshman defensive tackle for the Rebels.
Pierce Clarkson
Clarkson was an addition to the 2025 portal class from Louisville. He was a good pick up for Kiffin and company to compete with and push both Maddox and Simmons in 2025.
Clarkson has seen little time in his college career but is another talented piece in the quarterback room. Clarkson comes from a high football IQ family as his father is Steve Clarkson who played at San Jose State. He is a quarterback coach who helped train Heisman Trophy winner Matt Leinart.