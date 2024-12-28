Ole Miss' Lane Kiffin Responds to Jaxson Dart's Heartfelt Message on Rebels Football
On Friday, Ole Miss Rebels quarterback Jaxson Dart released a statement on social media where he detailed his NFL Draft plans and expressed excitement for his team's upcoming bowl game against the Duke Blue Devils.
That statement caught the eye of Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin (who is never shy about sharing his own opinions on social media), and the Rebels' head man responded to Dart's heartfelt message.
You can view Kiffin's post below.
"This is so perfect!!" Kiffin wrote. "Ultimate leader every day by example. Completely selfless. He didn’t just write that down and post it. He lived it everyday. We are blessed to have you as a teammate."
Kiffin and Dart have not been shy about their appreciation for one another as this Ole Miss season has neared its end. Following the Rebels' win in the Egg Bowl over rival Mississippi State, the two shared an emotional embrace on the field, and they later spoke about what the other one has meant to their careers and lives over the last three years.
"It really wasn't a planned thing," Kiffin said after the Egg Bowl. "I usually walk off pretty quick. I just wanted to find him and tell him how much I appreciate him. He just said he loved me and started crying, so that kind of got to me. I was trying to be the coach and get him to stop crying.
"But that's who he is, man. That's a lost generation in college football now."
Dart reciprocated those feelings for his head coach who he committed to out of the transfer portal prior to the 2021 season.
"I love Coach Kiff," Dart said. "He brought me in, had a vision for me, helped develop me into the player I am today. Our relationship has just grown so much. I love him to death, and I'd go to war for him any day of the week."
This Rebel duo has one game left in its 2024 football season as Ole Miss will take on the Duke Blue Devils on Jan. 2 in the Gator Bowl. Kickoff is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. CT on ESPN.