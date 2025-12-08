Pete Golding Looking To Help Transition From Lane Kiffin Era: 'I'm Not a Twitter Guy'

The Pete Golding era is set to begin in Oxford as the new head coach of the Ole Miss Rebels prepares to square off against the Tulane Green Wave in the College Football Playoff this month.

After a messy exit from the Magnolia State just eight days ago, Lane Kiffin is out as the shot-caller of the program with Golding preparing to leave his mark on the program as the new decision-maker.

“Ole Miss Football is special,” Golding said. “Since the day I arrived, I’ve felt the passion, pride and unwavering support of Rebel Nation. This is a place where expectations are high, and football is woven into the fabric of the community.

"Our mission moving forward is clear: we will play with toughness, discipline and relentless effort in everything we do. We will recruit at the highest level, develop our players on and off the field, and compete every single day to bring championships to Oxford.

“Most importantly, we will represent this university with class and integrity. To the Ole Miss family, thank you for your support and belief. I’m excited for what’s ahead, and I can’t wait to attack this challenge together.”

The departure of Kiffin certainly left a sour taste in Ole Miss officials mouths with the team also being outspoken since his move.

For Golding, he isn't looking to mimic Kiffin and his "social media ways" of the past. It's about the growth of the program as a whole with a College Football Playoff berth locked in.

Pete Golding's Take: "I'm Not A Twitter Guy"

“I think everybody in the country is talking about Ole Miss football,” Pete Golding said. “Why? Because they’re in the Playoff. People talk about people that win. I don’t care what they dress like.

"What they do is their notoriety outside of things, absolutely. But if you win games and you compete for championships and you put guys in the first round of the draft and they get drafted and you recruit at a really high level, right?

"And you recruit good players on signing day, then they’re talking about the football program, for the football program, for the development of the players, for winning football games and continuing to do that.”

“So no, I’m not I’m not a Twitter guy. I won’t be a Twitter guy. Right. So, I’ve got my new contract. They can fire me at any point. My ass will be at the beach. All right. So, again, I am who I am. We’re going to recruit really good players. We’re going to have NFL style systems,” Golding added.

“That aren’t going to change the building of systems. We’re going to hold our guys to a high standard just like we have. Right. And, obviously, we’re going to win a bunch of games in the process.”

