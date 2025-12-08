Florida Gators AD Breaks Down Unique Pursuit Lane Kiffin, Why Program Shifted Gears

The Lane Kiffin saga officially wrapped up eight days ago after the ex-Ole Miss head coach made the decision to depart Oxford for the gig with the LSU Tigers.

In what became the storyline of the 2025 college football season, the "Kiffin Sweepstakes" took America by storm with the Ole Miss Rebels, LSU Tigers, and Florida Gators emerging as the contenders in pursuit of his services.

But the LSU administration pushed the right buttons and presented what Kiffin was looking for where he ultimately signed the dotted line with the program in Baton Rouge.

“After a lot of prayer and time spent with family, I made the difficult decision to accept the head coaching position at LSU,” Kiffin said in a statement.

“I was hoping to complete a historic six season run with this year’s team by leading Ole Miss through the playoffs, capitalizing on the team’s incredible success and their commitment to finish strong, and investing everything into a playoff run with guardrails in place to protect the program in any areas of concern.

Dec 1, 2025; Baton Rouge, LA, USA; LSU president Wade Rousse, left, LSU new head coach Lane Kiffin and LSU athletic director Verge Ausberry stand together at South Stadium Club at Tiger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images | Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images

“My request to do so was denied by Keith Carter despite the team also asking him to allow me to keep coaching them so they could better maintain their high level of performance. Unfortunately, that means Friday’s Egg Bowl was my last game coaching the Rebels.”

“While I am looking forward to a new start with a unique opportunity at LSU, I will forever cherish the incredible six years I spent at Ole Miss,” Kiffin continued. “And I will be rooting hard for the team to complete their mission and bring a championship to Oxford.”

LSU and Ole Miss battled down the stretch once the Florida Gators were officially out of contention 48 hours before the decision was made.

Once Kiffin was off of the Florida Gators' radar, the program quickly pivoted to Tulane Green Wave head coach Jon Sumrall where he landed the gig.

But Florida athletics director Scott Stricklin revealed Kiffin's "erratic" communication led the to the program to move on to other candidates even before they were "officially out" of contention.

NEW: Florida AD Scott Stricklin detailed the Gators' pursuit of Lane Kiffin with @AndyStaples👀



“There was a flurry of initial engagement, I would say. Really positive conversations. Then the communication became a little more erratic...



Just reading the tea leaves gave me the… pic.twitter.com/UEvBfSTzXy — On3 (@On3sports) December 8, 2025

“There was a flurry of initial engagement, I would say. Really positive conversations," Stricklin said. "Then the communication became a little more erratic...

"Just reading the tea leaves gave me the impression that it's a good thing we talked to other people and we're going to have to look at some other candidates.”

Now, Kiffin is out as the decision-maker in Oxford after accepting the LSU job, Ole Miss has promoted defensive coordinator Pete Golding to full-time head coach, and Florida has hired Jon Sumrall as the next shot-caller with it all coming together.

