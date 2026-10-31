3 Bold Predictions for Ole Miss against Auburn

Today at 11:45 a.m. CT, the No. 12 Ole Miss Rebels play the Auburn Tigers at home. Both teams are looking to bounce back following losses.

Auburn lost 38-17 last Saturday to the No. 15 LSU Tigers. Ole Miss lost 34-27 to the No. 11 Texas Longhorns last Saturday. Both teams were coming off victories over ranked opponents the week before their losses and are looking to reignite the momentum they had prior to last week's losses.

With the stage set, let's get into my three bold predictions for the game.

1. Trinidad Chambliss Has No Turnovers

Mississippi Rebels quarterback Trinidad Chambliss throws a pass during the first quarter against the Texas Longhorns at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Ole Miss quarterback Trinidad Chambliss has been very efficient this season. However, there is one lingering issue standing out on his stat sheet: he keeps turning the ball over.

Chambliss has thrown an interception in all but two games this season. He's also fumbled four times, although only two led to turnovers. Texas was the worst game so far this season for interceptions, as he threw three of them, although the last was on a Hail Mary as time expired.

Chambliss has been great aside from the turnovers, as he's scored 22 touchdowns and has over 2,000 combined yards. However, the Rebels need to go on a winning streak to make the College Football Playoff, and Chambliss' turnover issues will stop that from happening if they are not improved immediately. I expect that improvement to start against Auburn.

2. Backup Running Backs Show Flashes

Mississippi Rebels running back Makhi Frazier carries the ball during the second half against the Missouri Tigers at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

A major concern heading into this matchup, and potentially the rest of the season, is who can step up for Ole Miss running back Kewan Lacy now that he's missing time with a dislocated shoulder.

Running backs Makhi Frazier, JT Lindsey and Shekai Mills-Knight have been mentioned as players with opportunities to fill Lacy's role in the offense. I expect Ole Miss to utilize a rotation of rushers against Auburn, which likely lowers the ceiling of any running back's individual performance.

However, that doesn't mean that one or more of them won't impress on Saturday. I expect a rushing touchdown or two from the committee and an impressive yards per carry average, even if it's unlikely for any of them to break the 100-yard rushing mark.

3. Defense Limits Byrum Brown

Mississippi Rebels safety Andy Jaffe celebrates with safety Anthony Robinson III after recovering an onside kick during the second half against the Texas Longhorns at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Auburn quarterback Byrum Brown leads his team in rushing yards and rushing touchdowns, alongside his more than 1,300 passing yards and eight passing touchdowns. It's no exaggeration to say he's been nearly the entire offense.

However, against LSU last week, he just couldn't get anything going. He finished the game with 160 passing yards for no passing touchdowns, as well as 20 rushing yards on 19 rushes for one touchdown.

While Ole Miss' defense hasn't been fantastic this season at defending mobile quarterbacks, I expect the Rebels' defense to return to the level they played at against Vanderbilt and No. 23 Missouri. In those two games, the opposing teams scored just 20 combined points against Ole Miss.

The performance against Texas wasn't all bad for the defense, but heading into the final stretch of the season, where things have to go right for the Rebels, I think the defense makes its presence felt for the whole game instead of just in moments.

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