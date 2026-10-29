Ole Miss and Auburn Promises To Be A Dual Threat QB Showdown

One of the most exciting developments in modern college football is the emergence of the dual-threat quarterback.

There is nothing more exciting than watching a play break down and a quarterback improvise to create a huge gain out of nothing. This weekend's Auburn at Ole Miss matchup promises to deliver exhilarating plays from the signal callers on both teams, two of the top dual-threat options in the country.

Ole Miss's Trinidad Chambliss and Auburn's Byrum Brown both possess a unique ability to take matters into their own hands on the ground. For both squads, their quarterbacks hold a huge amount of responsibility when it comes to offensive success.

How Do Chambliss and Brown Match Up?

Oct 24, 2026; Auburn, Alabama, USA; Auburn Tigers quarterback Byrum Brown (17) throws a pass during the second half against the LSU Tigers at Jordan-Hare Stadium. Mandatory Credit: John Reed-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Like Chambliss, Brown is in his final year of NCAA eligibility. He saw snaps at quarterback in all four of his seasons at his previous school, UCF, and exploded in 2025.

Last season, Brown threw for over 3,100 yards and rushed for 1,008 yards. These video-game-like numbers demonstrate his ability to get yards in multiple ways. Ole Miss head coach Pete Golding believes that limiting Brown's rushing opportunities is critical for the Rebels' success in this matchup.

"The key to the drill, to me, is that [the defense has] to eliminate the quarterback run game. [We have] to create some negative-yardage plays early to get them to obvious passing downs."

Clearly, Golding respects Brown's legs more than his arm. This highlights the first major difference between him and Chambliss this year. Chambliss ran for over 500 yards last year, but so far this season, he has only 134. Chambliss has relied on his arm significantly more in 2026 than he did in 2025. When the pocket breaks down, he waits for an open receiver, rather than scrambling to pick up what he can.

On the other hand, Brown throws a decent deep ball, but his accuracy at short and mid levels does not match Chambliss's. Brown has only thrown eight touchdowns this season, compared to Trinidad's 16. The Tigers' best game of the season, their mind-boggling road upset against Georgia, was littered with quarterback runs. Brown had as many rush attempts (26) as pass attemps in that contest.

The Tigers will undoubtedly utilize the quarterback run game to their benefit against Ole Miss. The Rebels have been unable to consistently stop the run to this point in the season, and the best rushing quarterback in the SEC will pose a serious challenge for Ole Miss's front seven. Look for many rush attempts from Brown early on Saturday.

It is unlikely that Chambliss will see nearly as many rushing attempts as Brown, but he has his hands full against an Auburn defense that has forced 17 sacks this year. It is imperative for Ole Miss that Chambliss recovers from his poor performance against Texas. Auburn's defense will pressure him frequently, and he needs to show off the improvisational skill that made him famous last year.

Chambliss is without his partner in the backfield, Kewan Lacy, which means even more responsibility falls on his shoulders. Fortunately for Chambliss, he has one of the country's most talented receiver cores at his disposal. When the play breaks down, he has plenty of options. If he finds none open, he always has his legs.

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