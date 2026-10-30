Makhi Frazier Gives Ole Miss Plenty of Reasons For Optimism Without Kewan Lacy

Kewan Lacy's availability, or lack thereof, is one of the most frustrating storylines of this season so far for Ole Miss. Lacy hasn't been able to stay on the field for long while battling compounding shoulder ailments.

This week, Lacy was ruled out for Saturday's matchup against Auburn. Pete Golding offered a discouraging update on his status. With Lacy out, running back Mahki Frazier will take the lead role for the Rebels.

Frazier did not enter the season with Heisman-level expectations as Lacy did, but he has shown flashes of high-level play in his opportunities this season.

What Makhi Frazier Brings To The Table

Ole Miss Rebels running back Makhi Frazier (25) carries the ball during the second half against the Missouri Tigers at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Frazier stands at 5'10" and weighs 225 pounds. He uses his build to run behind his pads and break tackles from smaller players.

It's important to understand that the Rebels aren't just hoping Frazier can be productive; he's already proven it. So far this season, Frazier has produced impressive numbers with limited opportunities. He has 301 rushing yards on only 51 carries. His best performance to this point came against Missouri, when he exploded for 101 yards.

At times last week, I couldn't help but notice how much harder Frazier ran than Lacy. This was likely because Lacy was protecting his shoulder; however, it shows Ole Miss's running game isn't destroyed with Frazier at the helm. It could even improve from recent weeks.

It's no secret that Lacy has not been 100 percent so far this year. Recurring questions about his injury status have prevented Ole Miss from building any continuity in the running game. Lacy sits out, other players get a chance to play in his absence, then he returns, and those opportunities disappear. If Ole Miss prioritizes Lacy's health and lets him return to 100 percent before playing again, we could finally see consistent backfield play for more than a week.

What To Expect This Weekend Against Auburn

Oct 10, 2026; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Mississippi Rebels running back Makhi Frazier (25) runs with the ball against the Vanderbilt Commodores during the first half at FirstBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

This will be Frazier's first start of the season. Previously, when Lacy missed the Florida game, JT Lindsey started. Lindsey played poorly early in that contest, which led Frazier to take over lead-back duties.

Auburn is a great matchup for Frazier. The Tigers struggle mightily to stop the run, ranking 14th in the SEC in run defense.

Jadan Baugh, Florida's running back, accumulated over 160 yards and scored three touchdowns against the Tigers. If Frazier can take advantage of Auburn's tackling struggles as Baugh did, he could start making a serious name for himself as a top back in the SEC.

Trinidad Chambliss started last season on the bench behind a more established player. Chambliss's rise to success after Austin Simmons's injury should inspire Frazier. He has the chance to take the reins of the Ole Miss rushing attack at the most critical point of the season. If Frazier continues his strong play, he could be a crucial component of the Rebel playoff push.

It all starts at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium on Saturday at 11:45 AM.

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