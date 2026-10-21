3 Matchups That Will Decide Ole Miss' Showdown in Austin

Ole Miss and Texas could not be further apart in each program's push for a national championship this season. While the Rebels are rolling after their 31-3 home bludgeoning of Missouri, Texas is reeling. After dropping two straight games to Oklahoma and Florida, the Longhorns have no room for error if they still hope to make the College Football Playoff.

While the two losses have shown a clearer path to victory for the Rebels and where they can exploit the Longhorns, Ole Miss must beware of the desperation Texas will be playing under in Memorial Stadium this Saturday.

With a game full of questions ahead, Ole Miss is in a strong position to take Texas on and continue its journey through the challenges of an SEC season.

Trinidad Chambliss vs. The Texas Pass Rush

Oct 17, 2026; Oxford, Mississippi, USA; Mississippi Rebels quarterback Trinidad Chambliss (6) reacts before the game against the Missouri Tigers at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It's funny that, in consecutive weeks, the loss of a Simmons has been key to Ole Miss's outcomes.

Trinidad Chambliss has faced it all since he took the helm in Oxford, and he has responded well to every challenge. The Texas defensive front will add yet another mountain to climb for the Rebels' quarterback. But with Texas sack leader Colin Simmons out with a high ankle sprain, Chambliss's job in Austin looks much easier.

Simmons' absence could prove significant for an Ole Miss offense that has found success by stretching defenses vertically and letting Chambliss make plays inside and outside the pocket. Without the nation’s sack leader applying pressure off the edge, the Rebels could have more opportunities to establish a rhythm through the air.

However, Texas still presents an early challenge. Ole Miss’ offensive line must hold its blocks and keep the Longhorns from disrupting Chambliss before the routes develop. Even without Simmons, Texas has other defensive playmakers who can pressure the quarterback.

For Chambliss, the key will be making the most of his time in the pocket. His ability to extend plays and make decisions on the move has been key to Ole Miss’ offense, but Texas will try to force him into uncomfortable situations and limit the explosive plays that have helped the Rebels move the ball.

If Ole Miss can protect Chambliss as they have so far this year and keep Texas from generating consistent pressure, the Rebels could dictate the pace of the game. With a potentially less imposing pass rush in front of him, Chambliss will have another chance to show why he is the nation's best offensive catalyst.

Kewan Lacy vs. Himself, Texas Front Seven

Oct 17, 2026; Oxford, Mississippi, USA; Mississippi Rebels running back Kewan Lacy (5) leaps over Missouri Tigers cornerback Chris Graves Jr. (1) during the first half at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Kewan Lacy, seen above, looks incredibly healthy as he soars above former Rebel corner Chris Graves Jr.. That has not always been the case this season.

Kewan Lacy has played in 5 of 6 Ole Miss games this season, though he has picked up new injuries in more than half of his appearances. Standing at 5 feet 11inches and 205 lbs, Lacy is not exactly the largest running back out there, which has contributed significantly to his fragility this year.

The greatest ability is availability, and when available, Lacy's full range of talent is able to be displayed. Even while missing a good portion of the Missouri game, Lacy still managed to eclipse 100 rushing yards and generate a highlight hurdle of a former teammate. If Kewan Lacy can stay on the field, the sky is the limit for the Ole Miss run game.

Outside of his physical issues, Texas presents a challenge for Lacy and the offensive line in front of him. According to Pro Football Network (PFN), Texas has the 13th-ranked run defense in the nation and the ninth-ranked defense overall. Without Colin Simmons, it will be interesting to see how Texas functions, though for Lacy, it's certainly an added bonus not to line up across from one of the nation's elite rushers.

Coleman, Wingo vs Rebels' Secondary

Oct 17, 2026; Austin, Texas, USA; Texas Longhorns wide receiver Cam Coleman (8) makes a catch while defended by Florida Gators cornerback Cormani McClain (25) during the second half at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Yes, Texas' offensive performance has been disastrous this season. Beyond the comeback against Ohio State, the Longhorns have really struggled to get the ball rolling offensively. With Cam Coleman, the nation's No.1 transfer portal player ahead of the 2026 season in burnt orange, there really should not be that much of an issue getting the offensive unit going.

But a great receiver means little when a team lacks a confident quarterback. Arch Manning has been flat-out bad this year, and KJ Lacey, aptly, will be getting an uptick in first-team snaps in practice ahead of the Longhorns' showdown with Ole Miss this weekend.

Ryan Wingo has surprisingly outshone Coleman in both receptions (26) and yards (345) this year, while Wingo trails Coleman in scores, 6 to 3. With two impressive receivers, Texas is a strong quarterback performance away from an incredibly dynamic offense.

An Ole Miss secondary that looked strong against Missouri despite some shakiness shown by Antonio Kite, the Rebels' pass-defending unit will have a great chance to show their talents against one of the nation's most highly touted receiving corps.

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