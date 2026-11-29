Ending the 2026 regular season on a high note on Friday, November 27th with a 41-17 triumph in the Egg Bowl over Mississippi State, Ole Miss bookended its rather confusing follow up season to one of its best in program history. Trinidad Chambliss completed an impressive campaign, likely solidifying himself as one of the first few quarterbacks off the board in the upcoming NFL draft, though a late season slump saw him plummet out of the Heisman conversation.

Now preparing for his second year as a head coach, Pete Golding will finally be able to transform this Rebel program into his own. Taking over amid the chaotic depature of Lane Kiffin just a year ago, Golding will now be able to charter a new direction in Oxford.

With NIL-driven decisions bound to be made and the transfer portal set to open in early January, the push for future contention begins now at Ole Miss, with the upcoming offseason crucial in righting the wrongs of the 2026 campaign.

Knight-Lacy '27?

Oct 17, 2026; Oxford, Mississippi, USA; at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium.Mississippi Rebels running back Kewan Lacy (5)is tackled by Missouri Tigers safety Santana Banner (15) and safety Trajen Greco (4) at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Coming into the 2026 season, it was no shock that Ole Miss Athletics heavily promoted a two-headed Heisman campaign between Chambliss and breakout star tailback Kewan Lacy. While Chambliss made a legitimate push for college football's top honor, Lacy had a season that certainly set his growth back.

Dealing with multiple nagging injuries throughout the campaign, Lacy was only able to contribute less than 400 yards this season, which due to how little he was able to touch the field, was still somewhat impressive.

With Lacy possessing one more year of eligibility and hindering his chances to go high in the NFL draft, Ole Miss has a decision to make: To fight for its star rusher or to let him walk away.

Seeing Lacy go would hurt no matter the consequences, and even if the back goes to the NFL, it will still leave a whole to be filled in Oxford. Should Lacy extend his NCAA career, the Rebels will need to decide whether the injury-riddled star is worth the financial risk, especially with the impressive growth of Shekai Mills-Knight and talent present in Joshua Dye, who would be much cheaper to retain.

Does Deuce Knight Have His Spot Locked Up?

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Oregon PREREGISTER TO PLAY

Nov 21, 2026; Oxford, Mississippi, USA; Mississippi Rebels quarterback Deuce Knight (2) dives for a touchdown against Wofford Terriers defensive back Jacobi Hatter (5) during the second quarter at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The risk-taking, high-flying pride of Lucedale, Mississippi signed with Ole Miss following a freshman campaign with Auburn, backing up Chambliss this season and seeming to do something out of the ordinary whenever he was able to trot out on the field. As seen above, Knight leapt over a Wofford defender in the Rebels' blowout of the Terriers, injuring his hamstring and missing the remainder of what was bound to be his first full showing of his time in Oxford.

While Knight has shown flashes of stardom with his athleticism, there is no way that Ole Miss can comfortably toss the inexperienced quarterback the keys to the offense without challenge. With now-5-star quarterback Keegan Croucher making his way to campus this summer, the Rebels would not be hurt by adding another green dot to their offensive conversation.

The only issue, of course, is money. Attracting a quarterback to Oxford without the promise of a starting spot and being forced into a tough positional battle in fall camp, Ole Miss will need to pay top dollar to get someone out of the portal to come push Knight and bring out the best in the young quarterback.

The Rebels have something special in Knight, but putting all of your eggs in one basket leaves you prone to tumult when cracks form.

Calling the Shots Defensively

Nov 27, 2026; Oxford, Mississippi, USA; Mississippi Rebels head coach Pete Golding reacts after defeating the against the Mississippi State Bulldogs in the Egg Bowl at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Golding, in his first year as the sole leader of Ole Miss Football, found out that there is just not enough time in the day to call a defense and lead an entire team as a head coach. Delegating defensive shot-calling duties late in the season, the Rebels will now begin a search for a new defensive playcaller for 2027.

With speculation that the program hired Arkansas defensive coordinator Ron Roberts to an undescribed role, it seems that the future is now for the coaching staff in Oxford. Changing the direction of a shaky defense and allowing Golding to key in on a singular role will help this team massively, and new hires are only the tip of the iceberg in righting the ship next season.

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