Ole Miss’ Offensive Line Makes Statement After Dominant Week 7

The Ole Miss Rebels are receiving national recognition for their performance in the trenches.

Following a dominant 31-3 victory over the Missouri Tigers, Ole Miss announced Sunday that its offensive line earned the highest Pro Football Network grade of any unit in college football for Week 7.

The recognition comes after the Rebels controlled the line of scrimmage against a ranked Missouri team, rushing for 257 yards and averaging 6.7 yards per carry. Ole Miss produced two 100-yard rushers: Kewan Lacy with 122 yards and Makhi Frazier with 101.

Thriving In The Trenches

Ole Miss Offensive Line Earns Highest PFN Grade of Week 7 | Ole Miss Football

After a shaky season and the departure of two starters, Jayden Williams and Diego Pounds, to the NFL, Ole Miss entered the season in a precarious position. The Rebels had no lack of talent in the rushing game, with Kewan Lacy and Trinidad Chambliss both more than capable of hurting opposing defenses on the ground; the only question, though, was whether the offensive line could support the dynamic backfield partnership.

According to PFN's Impact metrics, the Rebels Trenchman have been much more than just serviceable. Grading out at 96.6 on the 100-point scale against Missouri, Ole Miss continued its trend of protecting Chambliss from opposing front sevens, despite Missouri's prowess.

Climbing to fifth in PFN's offensive line impact index (OFi), Ole Miss' linemen have trended in the right direction every week so far in 2026. With an 89.3 OFi grade for the season, the Rebels have built one of the nation's strongest blocking units.

Against Missouri, Ole Miss faced just three pressures on 40 passing attempts, a 7.5% pressure rate, while the unit produced one of the nation's most impressive blocking clips. Even with starting center Brycen Sanders going down injured, the Rebels' line continued building on what they have developed this season.

Individually, right guard Patrick Kutas grades out as the Rebels' best overall protector, earning a cumulative grade of 90.5 so far this season. Left tackle Terez Davis remained steady at an 87.7 after Missouri, continuing his strong campaign.

Trinidad Chambliss must be incredibly thankful for the players in front of him, as the Ole Miss offensive line has only allowed 11 sacks through six games, a statistic the Rebels rank in the top 20 in all of the FCS. With a 3.3% sack rate per PFN, the Rebels have certainly done a good job protecting their star man.

Holding PFN's 20th-ranked defensive line in Missouri to just three pressures, Ole Miss' trench warriors will face off with the Texas Longhorns' seventh-highest-graded pass rush this upcoming Saturday in Austin.

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