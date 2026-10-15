Ole Miss will take a hit in its defensive backfield against Missouri for Week 7.

Senior defensive back Edwin Joseph went down with an ankle injury late in the third quarter of Ole Miss’ win over Vanderbilt in Week 6. After getting multiple opinions from Saturday through Tuesday, it was determined that the best route would be if Joseph underwent surgery and eventually did on Wednesday in Birmingham, Alabama.

Going into the week, head coach Pete Golding noted that the transfer defensive back was the only player from Saturday’s win in Nashville that could potentially miss the Rebels’ critical top-15 matchup against Missouri. Golding added on Wednesday that Joseph specifically underwent a tightrope procedure on his left ankle.

Wednesday’s initial availability report confirms that the Rebels will be without their safety turned cornerback this weekend.

“Hate we’re not going to have Edwin this week, but it’s a tightrope surgery which is pretty consistent in college football,” Golding said on RebTalk Wednesday night. “It’s normally a 10-14 day process depending on how the rehab goes, but that’s why you do it. You don’t have to have them, they’re not mandatory, but they linger a lot longer and more likely to happen again (if you don’t)... Hopefully about 10 days.”

The full initial availability report from both teams can be viewed below.

Ole Miss

Vanderbilt Commodores wide receiver Junior Sherrill (0) runs the ball against Mississippi Rebels safety Edwin Joseph (14) during the game between Vanderbilt and Ole Miss at FirstBank Stadium in Nashville on Saturday, October. 10, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

DB Edwin Joseph (OUT)

WR Izaiah Hartrup (OUT)

LB Ant Davis Jr. (OUT)

WR Kervin Johnson Jr. (OUT)

RB Ja’Michael Jones (OUT)

S Nascar McCoy (OUT)

OL Jalan Chapman (OUT)

OL Emanuel Faulkner (OUT)

S MJ Preston (QUESTIONABLE)

OL Enoch Wangoy (QUESTIONABLE)

TE Hayden Bradley (QUESTIONABLE)

CB Antonio Kite (PROBABLE)

S Ladarian Clardy (PROBABLE)

Missouri

Sep 26, 2026; Starkville, Mississippi, USA; Missouri Tigers wide receivers Cayden Lee (19) and Naeshaun Montgomery (0) react after a touchdown during the third quarter against the Mississippi State Bulldogs at Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

JaDon Blair (OUT)

Malae Fonoti (OUT)

Ahmad Hardy (OUT)

OL Josh Atkins (OUT)

TE Gavin Hoffman (OUT)

LB Robert Woodyard Jr. (QUESTIONABLE)

WR Shaun Terry II (QUESTIONABLE)

LB Jeremiah Beasley (QUESTIONABLE)

S Santana Banner (QUESTIONABLE)

WR Cayden Lee (QUESTIONABLE)

EDGE Darris Smith (QUESTIONABLE)

CB Cameron Keys (QUESTIONABLE)

OL Khalief Canty Jr. (QUESTIONABLE)

OL Cayden Green (QUESTIONABLE)

TE Brett Norfleet (QUESTIONABLE)

DT Sterling Webb (QUESTIONABLE)

WR DaMarion Fowlkes (PROBABLE)

LB Nicholas Rodriguez (PROBABLE)

Kensley Louidor-Faustin (PROBABLE)

EDGE Daeden Hopkins (PROBABLE)

EDGE Langden Kitchen (PROBABLE)

QB Austin Simmons (PROBABLE)

S Jayden McGregory (PROBABLE)

TE Jordon Harris (PROBABLE)

After missing two weeks, Kewan Lacy was able to make his anticipated return against Vanderbilt. In a limited role, Lacy finished with 39 rushing yards and a touchdown.

Although Lacy was not listed on Wednesday’s report, Ole Miss is expected to have a limited version of its star running back for the rest of the season.

“I think he’s feeling really good. (Lacy) came in yesterday, I thought he was going to be a lot sorer than he was,” Golding explained. “I think the way the game (went) helped a little bit as far as from the management standpoint of it. Did a really good job of managing him in the first half – the offensive staff did. Then based on where the game was there was a decision made that we shouldn’t need him for the second half. I think that helped getting him back in the flow of everything.

We’re going to manage it the exact same way going into the week. But I think it was really good for his confidence to be able to get out there and not be an issue. Obviously you see how explosive he is when he is in there. We’re a different type of offense (with him). I think it went as good as it possibly could have and I think a lot of that was based on the situation.”

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