5 Biggest Winners From Ole Miss' Win Over LSU

Oxford, Mississippi, will not stop celebrating after the Ole Miss Rebels defeated the LSU Tigers 32-24 on Saturday night. This win felt personal for Pete Golding's team.

Throughout the week, Lane Kiffin's return dominated the headlines, and we saw an outpouring of emotion after the game. This was more than a regular-season game. This was Ole Miss planting its flag and proving that a coach doesn't define a team.

There were many winners on Saturday night, but let's take a look at five.

Pete Golding

Mississippi Rebels Head Coach Pete Golding looks on. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Everyone discussed Kiffin's return, but no one talked about Golding. Since he's taken over as head coach, the Rebels have just won. He has four ranked wins in his first six games.

All offseason, Kiffin was brought into nearly every conversation around the team. On Saturday, Golding emerged victorious. Kiffin's shadow is an after thought, and Golding proved he's certainly capable of leading Ole Miss to new heights.

Traylon Ray, WR

Ole Miss wide receiver Traylon Ray carries the ball. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

I'm not sure many people saw West Virginia transfer Traylon Ray being the lead wideout in a massive game like this, but Ray was phenomenal on Saturday night. He finished with seven catches for 155 yards and a touchdown.

Ray could play a larger role in the offense moving forward. His stock rose after a big-time performance.

Sharif Denson, S

Sharif Denson made his Ole Miss debut, and his impact cannot be overstated. He finished with a team-leading eight total tackles, one tackle for loss, and a pass breakup.

Golding challenged his secondary to step up after a rough start, and Denson made an immediate impact. He should play a major role in Golding's defense, and he was a big reason for Ole Miss' dominant first half.

Deuce Alexander, WR

Ole Miss wide receiver Deuce Alexander. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Deuce Alexander didn't hesitate to trash talk earlier in the week. He sent a warning to LSU's secondary.

"It's gonna be a great matchup. So just going into practice, just work on techniques and things that they're gonna do, just watching a lot of tape," Alexander said. "But it's gonna be a great matchup...Get ready. It's gonna be a bloodbath."

That could've easily backfired, but Alexander finished with seven catches, 60 yards, and a touchdown. Of course, his team also got the last laugh. Alexander backed up his words on the field and had another fantastic game.

Trinidad Chambliss, QB

Ole Miss quarterback Trinidad Chambliss. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Unless LSU and Ole Miss meet up in the SEC Championship or the College Football Playoff, Trinidad Chambliss got the last laugh against his former head coach.

Chambliss delivered unbelievable throws and cemented himself as one of the best players in college football. Chambliss was sensational on Saturday and willed his team to a statement win.

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook and X for the latest news.