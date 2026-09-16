Ole Miss WR Deuce Alexander Sends a Warning to LSU's Secondary

All eyes turn to Oxford, Mississippi, as the No. 8 Ole Miss Rebels battle the No. 7 LSU Tigers. This highly anticipated matchup sees Lane Kiffin's return to Ole Miss. The intense energy and atmosphere should make for an entertaining game.

Putting aside the drama and anger toward Kiffin, the field will be full of star power. This matchup features college football's premier players and should be an excellent test to open conference play.

The rivalry took a different turn on Tuesday, and Rebels' wide receiver Deuce Alexander is at the center.

Deuce Alexander Makes a Loud Statement to LSU

Mississippi Rebels wide receiver Deuce Alexander. Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

We're still several days away from kickoff, but that doesn't mean players aren't trash-talking. Alexander sent a message to the Tigers' secondary.

"It's gonna be a great matchup. So just going into practice, just work on techniques and things that they're gonna do, just watching a lot of tape," Alexander said. "But it's gonna be a great matchup...Get ready. It's gonna be a bloodbath."

It's a loud statement from Ole Miss' top wideout. That message is serving as bulletin-board material, as LSU posted his quote at the entrance of the football operations building. It's clear both teams are listening closely to either side and using anything to motivate their teams.

Alexander has had a terrific start to the year. Against Louisville, he finished with five catches, 162 yards, and two 62-yard touchdown receptions. The following week, Alexander posted eight catches for 76 yards.

The Rebels overhauled the wide receiver room, leaving Alexander at the top of the depth chart. He's quickly assumed the lead wideout role and become Trinidad Chambliss' top target. He'll be lined up with standout corner DJ Pickett on Saturday. Alexander and Pickett are an exciting matchup to watch.

Blocking Out the Noise

Mississippi Rebels Head Coach Pete Golding. Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Alexander won't likely be the only player to send fiery messages throughout the week. This will be an emotional game, and it could come down to which team is more composed.

Outside noise will dominate this game. The Kiffin-Ole Miss drama will take center stage, but Pete Golding reinforced a simple message to his team: Focus on the right thing.

“To me, it’s like high school homecoming for these dudes," Golding said. "Like, if you focus on the wrong shit, that homecoming dance ain’t very fun after you get your butt beat on a Friday night."

Both teams are talented. But as Kiffin said, he won't be on the field scoring touchdowns. The players control the narrative, and hopefully, the result is an Ole Miss win.

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