5 Reasons for Concern for Ole Miss in 2026

There are very high expectations for Ole Miss Rebels football heading into the 2026 season, but there are still several major concerns that could potentially halt the Rebels from reaching their full potential.

Many Ole Miss football fans are expecting another playoff appearance in 2026, but there are still several key questions surrounding the Rebels and just how effective this team can be heading into the new season.

Rebels Face Questions Surrounding New Tight End Room

Ole Miss tight end Luke Hasz (9) catches a touchdown pass during the Sugar Bowl and College Football Playoff quarterfinals at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, La., on Thursday, Jan. 1, 2026. Ole Miss defeated Georgia 39-34. | Ayrton Breckenridge/Clarion Ledger / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Now with the Philadelphia Eagles, tight end Dae'Quan Wright was a massive offensive contributor for the Rebels in 2025, recording over 600 receiving yards and five touchdowns.

Dae'Quan Wright was also a key run blocker, serving as a major reason why running back Kewan Lacy had such a historic season in 2025.

Luke Hasz showed flashes during the 2025 season, scoring a key touchdown in the Rebels 39-34 victory over Georgia in the Sugar Bowl.

Caleb Odom a transfer from Alabama is expected to see the field more, as a WR/TE hybrid player.

Change in Offensive Play-Calling

Jan 8, 2026; Glendale, AZ, USA; Mississippi Rebels quarterbacks coach Joe Judge against the Miami Hurricanes during the 2026 Fiesta Bowl and semifinal game of the College Football Playoff at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

With the departure of Charlie Weis Jr. to LSU following Lane Kiffin, the Ole Miss Rebels hired John David Baker as offensive coordinator for the 2026 season.

In 2025, the Rebels had the most prolific offense in the SEC, finishing first in both yards per game and passing yards per game. Baker has big shoes to fill, as Ole Miss has consistently fielded a dominant offense over the years.

Can Carius Curne Meet the Hype in 2026

Sep 27, 2025; Oxford, Mississippi, USA; LSU Tigers offensive lineman Carius Curne (57) waits for the snap during the fourth quarter against the Mississippi Rebels at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images | Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

Former LSU Tiger and now Ole Miss Rebel offensive tackle Carius Curne has big shoes to fill in Oxford.

In 2025, Curne made starts at both left and right tackle for LSU, appearing in seven games as a freshman. The former five-star recruit was the 46th-highest rated player in the portal, ranking among the top offensive linemen available

Curne is expected to replace Diego Pounds, a third-team All-SEC left tackle who started all 15 games for Ole Miss and was a key contributor to the Rebels’ strong passing and running game in 2025.

Rebels Face Tough Two-Game Stretch in November

Jan 1, 2026; New Orleans, LA, USA; Mississippi Rebels quarterback Trinidad Chambliss (6) scrambles with the ball under pressure from Georgia Bulldogs defensive back Daylen Everette (6) in the fourth quarter during the 2026 Sugar Bowl and quarterfinal game of the College Football Playoff at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images | Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

The Rebels will face two of the best teams in the SEC in November.

The Rebels will play at home on November 7th where they will face the Georgia Bulldogs led by quarterback Gunner Stockton. Then, the Rebels will hit the road to face quarterback John Mateer and the Oklahoma Sooners on November 14.

This will almost certainly be a tough stretch for the Rebels, as both teams will likely be ranked in November

Can Ole Miss Keep Kewan Lacy Fresh With a Heavy Workload?

Ole Miss running back Kewan Lacy (5) celebrates after scoreing a touchdown during the CFP Fiesta Bowl against Miami at the State Farm Stadium, in Glendale, Ariz., on Thursday, Jan. 8, 2026. | Lauren Witte/Clarion Ledger / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

It’s no surprise that the Rebels want to keep Kewan Lacy healthy in 2026.

Kewan Lacy led all running backs in Divison 1 football in carries in 2025. The addition of former Michigan State running back Makhi Frazier, will help take the workload off of Lacy.

In 2025, however, Logan Diggs was expected to play a similar role as Frazier for the Rebels, but Lacy was still a workhorse back. Lacy was also briefly injured at points throughout the season and playoffs.

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