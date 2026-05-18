The Best Case Scenario for Ole Miss Football in 2026

The Ole Miss Rebels are entering the season riding a wave of confidence after their College Football Playoff (CFP) appearance and have made significant moves in the transfer portal, positioning themselves as one of the top teams in the SEC.

With new leadership across all areas, there is substantial potential for Ole Miss to improve on its 2025 season.

If they maintain consistency and build strong team cohesion, the Rebels have the opportunity to reach the CFP field once again and perhaps even bring home additional accolades.

Rebels kicker Lucas Carneiro reacts after kicking a field goal against the Miami Hurricanes in the second half during the 2026 Fiesta Bowl. | Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images

Best Case Scenario: Ole Miss Doesn't Miss A Beat Without Lane Kiffin

In a true best-case scenario, Ole Miss will quickly acclimate under the new staff, the transfers become immediate contributors, and the Rebels avoid any inconsistent stretches that have been present in past seasons.

One thing is clear: the Rebels do not want to finish this season without another opportunity to play in a College Football Playoff game. With head coach Pete Golding stepping into his new role, the defense will look to reach its full capability and avoid costly losses, such as the one against Miami in January.

Navigating one of the toughest schedules in the country without suffering a damaging upset could determine the College Football Playoff placement for the Rebels. Consistency is crucial for success across all areas of the field.

On offense, the Rebels are set to return five starters, who will focus on executing the game plan under new offensive coordinator John David Baker. On the opposing side, the defense looks equally promising, bolstered by key transfers and two remaining starters from the previous season.

Lucas Carneiro is expected to make a significant impact for the Rebels if he continues his strong performance from last season, where he made 27 of 30 field goals and won the Sugar Bowl for the Rebels.

Can Trinidad Chambliss or Kewan Lacy Win the Heisman?

If Ole Miss is going to succeed, individuals performances are going to have to follow suit.

What could be better than another chance at a national title? Having one of your players bring home one of the most prestigious awards in collegiate sports, the Heisman Trophy.

Trinidad Chambliss and Kewan Lacy both have a legitimate shot at the Heisman this season. The dynamic duo is high on the radar for the award.

Last season, Chambliss finished eighth in the Heisman voting. Returning for his second year at Ole Miss, he has much to prove after leading the Rebels to their CFP appearance. He finished the season with 3,937 passing yards, 22 touchdowns, and only three interceptions, while also rushing for 527 yards and eight scores.

Don't overlook Lacy either. Last season, he totaled 1,567 rushing yards and 24 touchdowns, with 288 yards and four touchdowns in the CFP alone. The junior racked up career and Ole Miss records and is not ready to start changing that now.

Regardless of who takes the field, the goal is no longer simply reaching the CFP; it is to compete to win. With Golding leading the team, there are high hopes for the most successful season in Ole Miss history.

In the best-case scenario, Ole Miss not only returns to the College Football Playoff but enters the postseason as one of the most competitive teams in the country with legitimate championship aspirations.

Sign up to our newsletter and follow us on Facebook and X for the latest news.