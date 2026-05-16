Ranking Each QB That Ole Miss Will Face Next Season From Worst To Best

The Ole Miss Rebels are heading into the regular season this fall with arguably the best quarterback in college football.

In his first year at the Division I level last season, Trinidad Chambliss nearly led Ole Miss to the National Championship game after taking the Rebels to their first CFP in program history.

However, though Chambliss should still be viewed as a potential Heisman Trophy finalist, there are still a slew of other elite quarterbacks on Ole Miss' schedule next season, some of which could even be joining Chambliss in New York City this December. Here are the five best:

No. 5 - Byrum Brown, Auburn

Auburn Tigers quarterback Byrum Brown throws the ball during practice at Woltosz Football Performance Center in Auburn, Ala. on Thursday, April 16, 2026. | Jake Crandall/ Advertiser / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

You could make an argument for Oklahoma quarterback John Mateer to be in this spot, but we will go with Brown instead after a monster year at USF last season.

Brown followed head coach Alex Golesh to Auburn this offseason after throwing for 3,158 yards, 28 touchdowns and seven touchdowns while adding 175 carries for 1,008 yards and 14 touchdowns on the ground. It's this dangerous dual-threat ability that clear makes Brown a Top 5 quarterback that Ole Miss will face next season.

No. 4 - Austin Simmons, Missouri

As Ole Miss fans know all too well, Simmons was the starter for the Rebels for the first two games last season before an injury forced Chambliss into the starting lineup in Week 3 against Arkansas. The rest is histoty,

But Simmons was the original starter over Chambliss for a reason. He's an elite southpaw that has yet to get a chance to show his full potential, but his solid start to last season hints at some big things to come next year in a Missouri offense on the rise.

In 13 career games, Simmons has gone 64 of 107 passing for 1,026 yards, six touchdowns and five interceptions.

Ole Miss Rebels quarterback Austin Simmons against the Miami Hurricanes during the 2026 Fiesta Bowl and semifinal game of the College Football Playoff at State Farm Stadium. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

No. 3 - Sam Leavitt, LSU

Leavitt followed former Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin to Baton Rouge after missing half of the season at Arizona State due to an injury.

Now set to be at 100 percent for the fall, Leavitt brings College Football Playoff experience, toughness and dual-threat ability to an LSU offense that will have weapons at his disposal.

No. 2 - Gunner Stockton, Georgia

Though he doesn't break the internet with wild highlights, Stockton remains one of the most consistent quarterbacks in the SEC for a Georgia program that remains as steady as ever. If not for Chambliss' heroics against the Bulldogs in the Sugar Bowl last season, Georgia could have been playing for a national title with Stockton at the helm.

He finished last year with 2,894 yards, 24 touchdowns and five interceptions along with 462 rushing yards and 10 scores on the ground.

No. 1 - Arch Manning, Texas

Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning warms up before a game against the Texas A&M Aggies at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. | Scott Wachter-Imagn Images

Manning entered last season with hype that was impossible to match, but he still ended up showing that he's a star after early struggles. Ole Miss legends Archie Manning and Eli Manning will likely feel torn when the Rebels visit Austin on Oct. 24.

Manning finished the season 248 of 404 passing for 3,163 yards, 26 touchdowns and seven interceptions along with 10 rushing scores and receiving touchdown. He led Texas to a 9-3 record, which included three Top-10 wins, but the Longhorns failed to reach the College Football Playoff.

Now a proven passer to add to his athletic dual-threat ability, Manning will get defenses fits next season and will likely finish the year as a Heisman finalist. If Chambliss could play against himself, he would be No. 1 in this spot instead of Manning.

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