5 Reasons for Optimism for Ole Miss Football in 2026

The Ole Miss Rebels ended the 2025-26 season with one of their best finishes in years, with a program record of 13 wins and two losses and their highest AP Poll ranking since 1962 at No. 3. More impressively, the Rebels completed these feats amid classic college football chaos, with former head coach Lane Kiffin leaving for LSU right before Ole Miss headed into a historic college playoff run.

There are several reasons for college football fans to be optimistic about the Rebels' chances of continuing their program record-shattering ways, and even become contenders for a national title.

Pete Golding Returns for His First Full Season as Head Coach

Mississippi Rebels head coach Pete Golding smiles on stage after the 2026 Sugar Bowl and quarterfinal game of the College Football Playoff | Amber Searls-Imagn Images

In Kiffin's absence, former defensive coordinator Pete Golding was called up to fill the head coaching vacancy as the Rebels embarked on their first postseason run in the era of the College Football Playoff. Under Golding, Ole Miss reached the semifinals and defeated the Georgia Bulldogs in the Sugar Bowl before falling to the Miami Hurricanes a week later in the Fiesta Bowl.

With Golding choosing to return, the Rebels will retain a sense of stability that otherwise would have been shaken with more coaching changes. Golding seemed to perform well under high pressure as he led the Rebels to a comparatively successful playoff run in such scrutinizing circumstances, and continued that streak in his recruitment of a highly-talented transfer portal class and retention of several key players.

Trinidad Chambliss is Back

More postseason drama concluded in the Rebels' favor with star quarterback Trinidad Chambliss winning his case for extended eligibility. Chambliss' requests for another year were continually denied, as was Ole Miss' request for reconsideration. Even so, Chambliss eventually was successful in being granted a medical redshirt.

In his final year of collegiate eligibility, Chambliss will return to Ole Miss to lead the Rebels for a second year, in hopes of a deeper playoff run assisted by his experience and talent. Chambliss' return also marks the Rebels' success in retaining players for long-term development and program continuity.

Transfer Portal Class Ranks In ESPN's Top 10 For the 2026 Cycle

With a portal class featuring over 20 commitments, including quarterback Deuce Knight out of Auburn and offensive tackle Carius Curne out of LSU, Ole Miss exited the transfer portal window with ESPN ranking its class at No. 8 and 247Sports ranking it at No. 2.

The success of the Rebels' transfer class offers a glimpse into Golding's recruiting strategy, as well as the promise of experienced talent to fill any gaps left from the 2025-26 season. It's also the third year in a row in which Ole Miss has recruited one of the best portal classes since its introduction into college football.

Retention of Key Playmakers On Both Offense and Defense

Golding was also successful in retaining some of his key playmakers from last season — most notably running back Kewan Lacy, described as "probably the best running back in the SEC" by Greg McElroy. Defensive tackle Will Echoles and defensive end Kam Franklin will also be returning, providing experienced talent on both ends of the ball.

Through returning playmakers and the commitments of highly-touted transfers, the Rebels have put together a potentially explosive offense that may prove itself to be underrated as football season draws near.

The Rebels Ended Last Season with Momentum — And a Chip On Their Shoulder

Nothing builds more confidence in a team than a historic playoff run, and the Rebels are coming off of a high after breaking their program win record. Even more valuable, the postseason circumstances left the team with a chip on its shoulder.

If Ole Miss can hold on to that momentum and utilize its offseason wins, the Rebels could go from conference underdogs to potential title contenders in the 2026 season.

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