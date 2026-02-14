Ole Miss Football Receives Stunning Prediction Amid Trinidad Chambliss Legal Victory

In what has become the storyline of the offseason, Ole Miss Rebels quarterback Trinidad Chambliss was granted a preliminary injunction on Thursday following Judge Robert Whitwell's ruling in Mississippi court.

After spending over seven hours in the Calhoun County Courthouse in Pittsboro (Miss.), the ruling came in favor of Ole Miss and Chambliss where he is currently eligible for the 2026 season after a chaotic legal battle.

In Judge Whitwell's ruling, he revealed that the NCAA “breached its duty of good faith and acted in bad faith” in denying Chambliss a medical redshirt for the 2022 season when he was at Ferris State - setting the stage for the Rebels' signal-caller to be granted an injunction against the NCAA.

Chambliss will be one of the top returning players in college football after throwing 3,927 yards and 22 touchdowns in 2025, while adding 520 rushing yards and eight scores; fueling the Rebels' College Football Playoff run.

"We are excited for Trinidad and grateful to Judge Whitwell for making the right decision today. We appreciate the thoughtful consideration given to this matter and for the court's recognition of the circumstances surrounding Trinidad's case," Ole Miss Athletics wrote via X.

Courtesy of Ole Miss Rebels Football.

"We believe this outcome affirms what we have maintained throughout this process that Trinidad deserves the opportunity to compete and complete his collegiate career on the field."

Now, with Chambliss currently eligible for the 2026 season, the stage is set for the Ole Miss Rebels to once again make a College Football Playoff run led by the one-two punch of Chambliss and All-American running back Kewan Lacy on offense.

With the ruling in the rearview mirror, the predictions are now rolling in with Ole Miss' championship odds shifting.

Prior to Thursday’s ruling, Ole Miss was +4000 to win the National Championship at BetMGM, but after Chambliss was awarded the year of eligibility for 2026, those odds improved to +3500.

According to multipel reports, notable bet ($5,000) was also placed at BetMGM for the Rebels to win the national championship.

Now, all eyes are on Pete Golding and the Ole Miss Rebels with all eyes on the program heading into what has the chance to be a special season once again in Oxford.

More Ole Miss News:

Ole Miss Football Targeting No. 1 Prospect on Georgia Bulldogs Board Amid Strong Push

Ole Miss Football and Texas Longhorns Pushing to Flip Coveted WR Committed to SEC Foe

Every Ole Miss Football Player That Received an Invitation to the 2026 NFL Combine

Join the Community: