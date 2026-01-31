Every Move Pete Golding Made to Revamp Ole Miss Football's Roster Ahead of Season

Pete Golding and the Ole Miss Rebels have been labeled "offseason winners" after assembling the No. 2 rated Transfer Portal Class in America headlined by multiple immediate impact additions.

Once Golding was introduced as the new shot-caller following Lane Kiffin's departure, he quickly won over the locker room after leading the program to a pair of College Football Playoff victories.

"The locker room is so fragile, as we all know," Walker Jones, the executive director of the Grove Collective, said to ESPN. "This is the ultimate team sport, and there's no bigger team sport than football [with] so many personalities, so many moving parts.

"You had to hire the guy that can keep the locker room and the coaching staff in sync. It was such a unique situation, first of its kind. There's no blueprint for it."

Now, Ole Miss has since carried the momentum into the offseason with over two dozen newcomers signed, sealed, and delivered via the Transfer Portal.

Courtesy of Joshua Dye on Instagram.

From a franchise quarterback in Deuce Knight to multiple critical components to the offensive line added, Ole Miss has reloaded the roster once again.

Which newcomers are in for the Ole Miss program?

The Breakdown: Ole Miss' No. 2 Rated Portal Class

Defense:

Jay Crawford – Auburn (CB)

Keaton Thomas – Baylor (LB)

Jonathan Maldonado – Nevada (EDGE)

Sharif Denson – Florida (CB)

Jeheim Oatis – Colorado (DT)

Michai Boireau – Florida (DT)

Joenel Aguero - Georgia (S)

Edwin Joseph – Florida State (S)

Tah'j Butler - Georgia Tech (LB)

Jordan Renaud - Alabama (DL)

Blake Purchase - Oregon (EDGE)

Tony Mitchell - Mississippi State (S)

Luke Ferrelli - Cal (LB)

Courtesy of Ole Miss Rebels Football.

Offense:

Carius Curne – LSU (OL)

Brady Prieskorn – Michigan (TE)

Deuce Knight – Auburn (QB)

Cameron Miller – Kentucky (WR)

JT Lindsey – LSU (RB)

Troy Everett - Oklahoma (OL)

Walker Howard - Louisiana-Lafayette (QB)

Isaiah Spencer - Virginia Tech (WR)

Darrell Gill Jr. - Syracuse (WR)

Johntay Cook - Syracuse (WR)

Michael Smith - South Carolina (TE)

Joshua Dye - Southern Utah (RB)

Enoch Wangoy - Florida (OT)

Makhi Frazier - Michigan State (RB)

Tommy Kinsler - Miami (OL)

More Ole Miss News:

Ole Miss Football Pulls Off Historic Recruiting Feat After Landing No. 2 Portal Class

Ole Miss Football Recruiting Notebook: Three Targets Pete Golding Must Land in Year 1

'Growing Optimism' That Ole Miss Football QB Trinidad Chambliss Will Play in 2026

Join the Community: