6 Ole Miss Rebels Newcomers Who Will Have the Biggest Impact in 2026

The term "new" is going to be thrown around a lot all year for this Ole Miss Football program. First off, the program is beginning a new era under first-year head coach Pete Golding.

With a new era underway, things are going to be different, no matter how much fans want to keep from a season that was so special one year ago. Today, we take a closer look at all the new.

Here are the six newcomers to the Rebels who could have the biggest impact in 2026.

1. Darrell Gill Jr., WR

Oct 18, 2025; Syracuse, New York, USA; Pittsburgh Panthers defensive back Tamon Lynum (8) breaks up a pass intended for Syracuse Orange wide receiver Darrell Gill Jr. (15) during the second half at the JMA Wireless Dome. Mandatory Credit: Rich Barnes-Imagn Images | Rich Barnes-Imagn Images

The Rebels will be leaning on transfer portal additions this season, and former Syracuse Orange wide receiver Darrell Gill Jr. will be one of those additions.

Last season for the Orange, Gill Jr. had 32 receptions, 506 receiving yards, and five touchdown receptions. In 2024, Gill Jr. led the ACC in yards per reception at 18.4. The hope is that the speedy receiver will open the downfield pass threat for quarterback Trinidad Chambliss, and his previous season stats prove that he can.

2. Carius Curne, OT

Oct 11, 2025; Oxford, Mississippi, USA; Mississippi Rebels helmet sits on the sideline during the third quarter against the Washington State Cougars at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images | Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

The Rebels may be counting on a former LSU Tigers star to be their right tackle in 2026. Four-star transfer portal addition Carius Crune pulled an opposite Lane Kiffin and joined the Rebels this offseason.

Having a hole on the offensive line can be a season-changing situation. Crune could be the patch that saves the season.

3. Luke Ferrelli, LB

Nov 22, 2025; Stanford, California, USA; California Golden Bears linebacker Luke Ferrelli (41) reacts after a blocked field goal attempt by Stanford Cardinal during the second quarter at Stanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images | Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images

Pete Golding reeled in one of the top transfer portal classes of the 2026 season. His biggest fish may very well be former California Golden Bears linebacker Luke Ferrelli.

As a redshirt freshman for the Golden Bears last season, Ferrelli had 91 tackles and one sack. Now, Ferrelli will look to translate his talents to the SEC, and the Rebels may have a fixture in their linebacker room for the next few seasons.

4. Jase Matthews, WR

Sep 20, 2025; Oxford, Mississippi, USA; Mississippi Rebels cheerleader run an Ole Miss flag through the end zone after a touchdown during the fourth quarter against the Tulane Green Wave at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images | Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

A true freshman making an impact on an SEC football program is something very few get the opportunity to do. Rebels freshman wide receiver Jase Matthews could be one of those rare talents.

Matthews is one of the top recruits from the 2026 class, and even though the Rebels' wide receiver room is full of talent, Matthews could still make an impact for this team in his first season.

5. Michai Boireau, DT

Florida defensive tackle Michai Boireau (93) grabbed an interception sealing Florida’s win over Mississippi State during the second half an NCAA football game at Steve Spurrier Field at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium in Gainesville, FL on Saturday, October 18, 2025. [Alan Youngblood/Gainesville Sun] | Alan Youngblood/Gainesville Sun / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Another massive in-SEC transfer is former Florida Gators defensive tackle Michai Boireau. The Rebels need someone to clog the running lanes on the defensive line, and they have just that with Boireau. A huge addition that will make an immediate impact.

6. Jordan Renaud, DE

Dec 19, 2025; Norman, OK, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide defensive lineman Jordan Renaud (11) against the Oklahoma Sooners during the CFP National Playoff First Round at Gaylord Family Oklahoma Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The best of the best reside in the SEC. So, the Rebels' grabbing talent from other teams in the conference is no surprise. Golding got a huge addition to his pass rush with former Alabama Crimson Tide defensive end Jordan Renaud.

Renaud brings great depth to the edge position, as junior Kam Franklin will likely lead the unit. However, Renaud's SEC experience makes him an addition to this Rebels team that can make a big impact in 2026.

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