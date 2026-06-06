Ole Miss Hosting Massive Recruiting Weekend That Could Change Trajectory of Program

In three months, the Ole Miss Rebels will be kicking off the 2026 season in an SEC/ACC clash with the Louisville Cardinals.

While we all wish the college football season was starting tomorrow, we are forced to wait just a little bit longer. So, what can keep our attention while we wait? That's easy, recruiting battles.

Rebels head coach Pete Golding is in his first season as the leader of the sidelines in Oxford, and this weekend, Golding has a golden opportunity to bring in a haul of talent in the 2027 recruiting class.

Official Visits

NEW: A MASSIVE recruiting weekend is underway at Ole Miss. And it could reshape its 2027 class 🦈



Five blue chips targets are on campus — including another potential flip from Michigan and the No. 2 prospect from Mississippi



INTEL: https://t.co/KH1iT6ZniQ pic.twitter.com/mYrTsRPK4F — Zach Berry (@Zach_Berry) June 5, 2026

Official visits have been ongoing throughout the country this weekend. The Rebels have a few visitors who would undoubtedly change the future of this program in the best way.

Among those visitors are four-star interior offensive lineman Antonio Keefer, four-star defensive lineman Mitchell Turner, four-star wide receiver Alvin Mosley, four-star safety Tavares Harrington, four-star edge rusher Antwan Jackson, and three-star athlete Tra'von Hall.

Rivals currently has the Rebels as a heavy favorite over Mississippi State to land the Memphis, Tennessee talent Keefer. For the services of Turner, the Rebels may need to fend off the Alabama Crimson Tide. Mosley, the speedy prospect from Texas, is another massive favorite for Golding and his staff.

Harrington, the talented Chicago defensive back, is a little different scenario. The four-star is committed to the Michigan Wolverines. However, it doesn't feel like he would be on a visit to another school unless he was having second thoughts. The Rebels will need to pull a kid out of Big 10 country and show him how real football is played in the SEC. Hall is also another talented player committed to another school. The 2027 athlete has committed to the Oklahoma Sooners. Maybe one visit to Oxford will change all that.

As for Jackson, the Rebels will once again be in a recruiting battle with that team from Tuscaloosa.

Sep 20, 2025; Oxford, Mississippi, USA; Mississippi Rebels cheerleader run an Ole Miss flag through the end zone after a touchdown during the fourth quarter against the Tulane Green Wave at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images | Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

It's a fun time to follow recruiting, but also a very important moment in the young tenure of Coach Golding. Being able to land some of these players would be massive. Getting two of them to flip from other programs would mean this coaching staff has what it takes to survive the cutthroat SEC.

Rebels fans should be very excited about the potential in the 2027 recruiting class.

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