What wins and What Loses the Game for Ole Miss vs Vanderbilt?

The way teams play on the road is essential to the trajectory of the season; this is especially true for the Ole Miss Rebels, with two back-to-back road games and a quick break in between.

The matchup between the Rebels and the Vanderbilt Commodores marks the end of the first third of SEC matchups, following games against the LSU Tigers and Florida Gators. Following a bye weekend, the Rebels will have a chance to rest and recharge before another tough opponent.

What Wins: Ole Miss Playing Their Game

Mississippi Rebels linebacker Suntarine Perkins sacks Georgia Bulldogs quarterback Gunner Stockton on a fourth down conversion attempt in the fourth quarter during the 2026 Sugar Bowl | Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

The Commodores thrive when they are ahead of schedule and can control the pace. They are quick to rush the ball, forcing opponents to play their style. The Rebel defense needs to take hold of the game plan and control the Vandy offense. If Ole Miss can force the game into the hands of true freshman quarterback Jared Curtis, the defense can lock in and allow Suntarine Perkins to take the lead.

Granting Perkins the ability to play his strongest, the game is fully in Ole Miss’s hands. His skill in setting the tone by rushing the passer, chasing plays down from behind, and creating negative plays would make him the biggest defensive difference-maker.

Trinidad Chambliss' return gives Ole Miss an edge, as the Commodores navigate their first season without Diego Pavia. If Chambliss protects the ball and keeps the offense moving, the offensive ceiling becomes limitless.

What Loses: Allowing Vandy to Highlight Little Mistakes

Vanderbilt Commodores quarterback Walter Taylor reacts after a touchdown run during the second half against the Mississippi Rebels at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium | Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

Vanderbilt is known for capitalizing on opponents' mistakes, taking a strong hold, and producing a win. In the 2025 season, the team took care of the ball, finishing the season with a nation-leading +17 turnover margin. Last year under Pavia, only four interceptions were thrown during the regular season, and very few fumbles occurred; when they did, the recovery rate was above 50 percent.

The Commodores' focus is less on watching mistakes happen and capitalizing on them, and more on making the mistakes happen by attacking the ball.

One of Vanderbilt's strongest advantages over the Rebels is its time of possession in the 2025 season.

If the Rebels allow the Commodores the luxury of holding onto the ball, defense will become tired, leading to simple mistakes in missed tackles, additional space, and being beaten in the run game.

If Vanderbilt controls the clock, wins the turnover battle, and intimidates the Rebels, it will be a tough game to win.

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