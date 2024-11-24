'A Game of Missed Opportunities': Ole Miss Rebels Offense Stalls in Upset Loss
The Ole Miss Rebels dropped an absolute heartbreaker in Gainesville on Saturday behind multiple missed opportunities by its offense.
Ole Miss and Florida both started slow but found a groove in the second quarter, heading into the half with the score 14-14. This doesn't tell the entire story of the first half, however.
It started on Ole Miss' second drive when it seemed to be marching down the field, going all the way down to the 11-yard line before being faced with a 4th and 1 where Florida pulled off the previously unthinkable: stopping a JJ Pegues conversion and causing a turnover on downs.
The Rebels did proceed to find the end zone on back-to-back drives early in the second quarter, but on their third drive, another key opportunity went wide left as Caiden Davis missed a 34-yard field goal.
Ole Miss’ second half was the same old story, starting with another Pegues stuff, turning the ball over on downs on their first drive of the third quarter.
From there on out, the Rebels got nothing going offensively, except a field goal tying the game at 17.
Ole Miss had a shot to tie the game at 24 in the fourth quarter, but interceptions from senior quarterback Jaxson Dart on back-to-back possessions ended that threat. The first was a predetermined throw to the left side of the field which ended up being into triple coverage. After Ole Miss got a stop, Dart overthrew a receiver on the next possession, granting Florida's second straight upset victory in The Swamp.
“A game of a lot of missed opportunities” head coach Lane Kiffin said postgame. “Go 0-for-3 in the red zone, get no points out of a missed field goal, get stopped twice on fourth downs and lose the turnover margin in a tough place to play against a team that has played really good when that quarterback plays."
Kiffin was visibly down during the postgame media availability, as is to be expected when his team's playoff chances have likely evaporated. He knew what was on the table for the Rebels on Saturday, and they failed to achieve one of their biggest preseason goals.
"Just really disappointed in the outcome, and obviously a lot was at stake," Kiffin said. "We didn't come through. A lot of missed opportunities."
With this loss, the Rebels are essentially out of the playoff race but will attempt to rebound in their regular season finale at home against Mississippi State in the annual Egg Bowl on Friday. Kickoff is slated for 2:30 p.m. CT on ABC.