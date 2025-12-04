Paul Finebaum Reveals Lane Kiffin's Staff With LSU Tigers Should Have Ole Miss Ties

LSU Tigers head coach Lane Kiffin has started assembling his new coaching staff in Baton Rouge after being formally introduced as the new shot-caller of the program on Monday.

In an unprecedented move, Kiffin made the decision to walk away from the Ole Miss Rebels (11-1, 7-1 SEC) amid a historic season in Oxford with the program on the first of its first College Football Playoff berth in school history.

“Yeah, I think that, you know, it was a really difficult decision and, when you’re in those difficult decisions and you’re torn, very torn, back and forth, back and forth and there’s multiple options, you know? "There were really, you know, four different places, you know, that we had to think about in this,” said Kiffin.

“And, I just talked to them, and it really was apparent too. I felt like everybody I talked to outside of the state that I was in all basically said the same thing, okay. They all said, man, you are going to regret it if you don’t take the shot and you don’t go to LSU.

"It’s the best job in America with the best resources, and to win it. And, it’s obviously been done here before by a number of people.”

Dec 1, 2025; Baton Rouge, LA, USA; LSU president Wade Rousse, left, LSU new head coach Lane Kiffin and LSU athletic director Verge Ausberry stand together at South Stadium Club at Tiger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images | Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images

Now, he's started assembling his staff in Baton Rouge with a myriad of coaches from Ole Miss set to follow him to the Bayou State.

The Staffers Signed: Ole Miss to LSU

Charlie Weis Jr: Offfensive Coordinator - Weis has joined Kiffin in Baton Rouge after hopping on the flight departing Oxford on Sunday evening. The offensive mastermind has been with Kiffin for years where he gives LSU an experienced play-caller.

"Weis signed a three-year deal worth $6 million. His annual salary starts at $1.9 million, which would have made him one of the top-10 highest-paid assistants in the country this year, and increases annually over the course of the contract," The Advocate wrote.

Joe Cox: Co-offensive Coordinator, Tight Ends Coach - Cox joined Kiffin's staff in Oxford in 2024 where he took on the role as the team’s tight ends coach and co-offensive coordinator. The 39-year-old previously worked as the tight ends coach at Alabama in 2022.

George McDonald: Wide Receivers Coach - McDonald recently wrapped up his second season at Ole Miss after spending the previous three as the assistant head coach and receivers coach at Illinois. Now, he's Baton Rouge bound to join Kiffin and Co.

Nick Savage: Head Strength Coach - Savage is also joining Kiffin at LSU where he has experience in the SEC with both Ole Miss and the Florida Gators.

- Mike Williams: Senior Director of Player Personnel

- Sawyer Jordan: Analyst, Inside Receivers Coach

"All of them are on two-year agreements except Jordan, an analyst at Ole Miss this fall who has a one-year deal. Cox will make $800,000 per year, while Savage and McDonald both make an average of $825,000 per year," The Advocate wrote.

Oct 28, 2023; Oxford, Mississippi, USA; Mississippi Rebels offensive coordinator Charlie Weis Jr. (left) talks with quarterback Jaxson Dart (2) during warm ups prior to the game against the Vanderbilt Commodores at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images | Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

Other Staffers Expected:

- Dwike Wilson: Director of Recruiting

- Donnie Both: Analyst

- Lou Spanos: Analyst

- Dane Stevens: Quarterbacks Coach

With double-digit staffers coming from Ole Miss, there remains work to be done on Kiffin's new LSU staff.

Now, ESPN's Paul Finebaum has weighed in on the impact that former Ole Miss/LSU head coach Ed Orgeron would have if he were to join Kiffin's staff in Baton Rouge - potentially as a defensive line coach.

There has been social media buzz that a potential reunion could happen with mutual interest between both parties.

"Kiffin has always been a massive Ed Orgeron fan. I think it would help him. It would also give him somebody that's been around and understands the ways of LSU - and could maybe get him through some of the rough spots," Finebaum said in an interview with WAFB's Jaques Doucet.

Now, as the clock ticks on Kiffin assembling a staff, all attention is on the defensive side of the ball with LSU defensive coordinator Blake Baker trending to become the next Tulane Gree

