Analyst Believes Ole Miss' Jaxson Dart Was 'Best QB On The Field' at NFL Combine
Ole Miss Rebels quarterback Jaxson Dart is continuing to garner hype ahead of this year's NFL Draft, including some speculation that he could be taken in the first round of the action in April.
On a recent edition of SportsCenter, analyst Mike Tannenbaum had high praise for Dart following the quarterback's NFL Combine performance, and he believes Dart is destined for a first round selection.
"I thought he was clearly the best quarterback on the field yesterday, and in my mind, he is the No. 3 quarterback in this year's draft," Tannenbaum said. "Built on a really strong week at the Senior Bowl. ... I thought he threw with really good anticipation, good accuracy. Wasn't perfect, as you alluded to, but again, he's out working with his receivers.
"I think you look at the first two with Cam Ward and Shedeur Sanders, to me, Jaxson Dart is clearly No. 3, going to go in the first round."
Most mock drafts have projected Dart to be taken outside of the first round this spring, but Tannenbaum believes that since he is a quarterback, there's a good chance that an NFL franchise will take a chance and take him within the first 32 picks.
Where in the first round might Dart go? Tannenbaum had a bold prediction.
"I'd say top 20 just given the supply and demand of the position," Tannenbaum said. "I'd be surprised if he was there past 20 just given all the teams that need one."
Dart's storied college career paired with a strong showing at the Senior Bowl and NFL Combine have certainly boosted his draft stock here in early March. He hopes to hear his name called early during the draft in April, an event that is set to take place from April 24-26 in Green Bay, Wisconsin.