AP Poll Top-25 Chaos After Ole Miss Football, Indiana Hoosiers and Alabama Victories
No. 4 Ole Miss (6-0, 3-0 SEC) remains unbeaten to open the 2025 season after avoiding an upset scare on Saturday at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium.
Lane Kiffin and the Rebels captured a 24-21 win over the Washington State Cougars after surviving at home with timely plays down the stretch in Oxford.
Ole Miss quarterback Trinidad Chambliss ended the night with 253 passing yards on 20-for-29 attempts through the air with a pair touchdowns, but a sluggish start from the Rebels' signal-caller impacted the program significantly.
“I feel like we didn’t execute on offense,” Chambliss said. “We were driving the whole game and moving the ball, but we just couldn’t finish in the red zone. I didn’t play as well as I should as a quarterback, and that’s a lot on me moving the ball, executing on third downs, making the right choices, and making plays.”
But the Rebels ultimately escaped with a win to remain unbeaten on a wild day of college football across the nation.
The headliner from a chaotic day of football came with the Indiana Hoosiers capturing a win over No. 2 Oregon in what will instantly shakeup the AP Top-25 Poll on Sunday afternoon.
Curt Cignetti and Co. went on the road and put America on notice as a program that is no longer a sleeping giant in te Big Ten.
"The confidence we have right now, it's hard to describe," said Indiana linebacker Aiden Fisher. "We were the punching bags of the Big Ten. This program is in a really good spot right now."
Ole Miss remained alive and Indiana put the nation on notice, but another statement win came from Kalen DeBoer and the Alabama Crimson Tide after taking down the Missouri Tigers.
Alabama quarterback Ty Simpson continues his rise as an impactful piece for the Crimson Tide after making timely plays down the stretch against the Tigers.
“Huge,” DeBoer said. “Huge. Just not letting them get in a rhythm. Not letting the run game wear you down, open up play action, and our offense also staying on the football field, time after time.
“That wears on them, too. There’s times, I know we wanted to put more points on the board ourself, but it’s part of the game when you play a team like this.”
With Indiana coming away with a top-five win and the Crimson Tide earning a Top-25 win of their own, a chaotic Week 7 of college football will cause significant change to the AP Poll on Sunday.
