AP Poll Top-25 Chaos After Ole Miss Rebels and Indiana Hoosiers Win, BYU Cougars Lose
No. 6 Ole Miss (9-1, 5-0 SEC) remains firmly in the College Football Playoff conversation after handling business in a 49-0 win over The Citadel on Saturday.
Lane Kiffin and Co. found complementary football in Week 11 with the Rebels utilizing a complete effort to power past the Bulldogs in Oxford.
“I was really pleased with how the starters played today,” Kiffin said on Saturday following the win. "These games can be hard to get up for.
“Our guys came prepared. Thirty-five to five on first downs. They really answered the challenge of coming out with the same energy regardless of the time, crowd or network. I wish our backup offense would’ve played better, but the back-ups defensively played well. Overall we had a very good day.”
Ole Miss utilized a strong day from quarterback Trinidad Chambliss where the Rebels' signal-caller was nearly flawless after compiling 333 passing yards on 29-for-33 through the air.
“I challenged him to be really efficient today,” Kiffin said. “Not stats-wise, but efficiency-wise. I thought he played really well. We continue to want to throw the ball around and not run him as much to work on the timing with our receivers.”
Now, Ole Miss rolls to a non-conference win amid a chaotic week of college football where multiple Top-25 programs went down.
Ole Miss and Indiana handled business while the BYU Cougars suffered a crushing 29-7 loss to Texas Tech in a Top-10 matchup.
The Top-25 Results: Week 11 Edition
No. 1 Ohio State 34, Purdue 10
No. 2 Indiana 27, Penn State 24
No. 3 Texas A&M 38, No. 22 Missouri 17
No. 4 Alabama 20, LSU 9
No. 5 Georgia 41, Mississippi State 21
No. 6 Ole Miss 49, The Citadel 0
No. 8 Texas Tech 29, No. 7 BYU 7
No. 9 Oregon 18, No. 20 Iowa 16
No. 10 Notre Dame 49, Navy 10
Wake Forest 16, No. 14 Virginia 9
Cal 29, No. 15 Louisville 26 (OT)
No. 16 Vanderbilt 45, Auburn 38
No. 18 Miami (Fla.) 38, Syracuse 10
No. 19 USC 38, Northwestern 17
Wisconsin 13, No. 23 Washington 10
Now, all eyes are on the AP Top-25 Poll that is set to be revealed on Sunday with shakeup set to occur in the updated rankings.
