Arch Manning, Texas Longhorns Projected to Face Ole Miss Rebels in Latest CFP Bracket
Lane Kiffin and the Ole Miss Rebels control their own destiny down the stretch of the 2025 season with the program within arms reach of a College Football Playoff berth.
Tuesday brought the second week of the College Football Playoff Top-25 Rankings with the Rebels once again landing in the Top-10 in back-to-back weeks.
The Texas Tech Red Raiders jumped the Ole Miss Rebels for the No. 6 slot after defeating the BYU Cougars with Kiffin and Co. dropping to the No. 7 spot in the rankings.
No. 7 Ole Miss has matchups against the Florida Gators and Mississippi State Bulldogs left on the docket in 2025 to close out the season with all eyes on an 11-win season in Oxford.
"You see every week around the country, but especially in this conference, how hard the games are, how many are one possessions," Kiffin said of the SEC slate this year.
"All our games have been one-possession final scores. And so, you know, this is a really challenging time to play in the SEC and coach in the SEC and especially adding another game next year to this and and battling through the schedule.
"I think about what we just did going to Georgia and Oklahoma and playing those those type of players."
Now, the latest version of the College Football Playoff Top-25 Rankings has been revealed with Ole Miss projected to face the Texas Longhorns in the first round.
What does the second batch of College Football Playoff Rankings look like after being revealed on Tuesday? What matchups would the College Football Playoff bracket have based on the latest rankings?
First-Round Byes:
1. Ohio State Buckeyes
2. Indiana Hoosiers
3. Texas A&M Aggies
4. Alabama Crimson Tide
First-Round Matchups
- No. 5 Georgia vs. No. 12 South Florida
- No. 6 Texas Tech vs. No. 11 Miami
- No. 7 Ole Miss vs. No. 10 Texas
- No. 8 Oregon vs. No. 9 Notre Dame
Quarterfinals Round
- No. 1 Ohio State vs. No. 8/9 Winner
- No. 2 Indiana vs. No. 7 /10 Winner
- No. 3 Texas A&M vs. No. 6/11 Winner
- No. 4 Alabama vs. No. 5/12 Winner
Complete College Football Playoff Top-25 Rankings
- Ohio State (9-0)
- Indiana (10-0)
- Texas A&M (9-0)
- Alabama (8-1)
- Georgia (8-1)
- Texas Tech (9-1)
- Ole Miss (9-1)
- Oregon (8-1)
- Notre Dame (7-2)
- Texas (7-2)
- Oklahoma (7-2)
- BYU (8-1)
- Utah (7-2)
- Vanderbilt (8-2)
- Miami (7-2)
- Georgia Tech (8-1)
- Southern California (7-2)
- Michigan (7-2)
- Virginia (8-2)
- Louisville (7-2)
- Iowa (6-3)
- Pittsburgh (7-2)
- Tennessee (6-3)
- South Florida (7-2)
- Cincinnati (7-2)
No. 7 Ole Miss controls its own destiny down the stretch with the Florida Gators and Mississippi State Bulldogs remaining on the schedule to close out the 2025 season.
