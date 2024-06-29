Are Jaxson Dart, Tre Harris Among Top QB/WR Duos in College Football?
Are Ole Miss Rebels Jaxson Dart and Tre Harris among the top quarterback/wide receiver duos in college football? According to one analyst, maybe not.
On3's JD Pickell recently released his Top 10 quarterback and wide receiver duos in the sport, and Dart and Harris didn't crack the list. You can view his grouping below.
This list contains some of the nation's top signal callers and playmakers. You would think that a quarterback with top-ten odds to win the Heisman Trophy would appear on this list paired with arguably the best wideout in college football, but alas, Pickell doesn't see it that way.
Honestly, Dart-to-Harris is a top-10 duo in the country, and the evidence is pretty clear as to why this combination should be in consideration for perhaps the top spot on the list.
Before last season, the wide receiver room at Ole Miss had boatloads of talent, but the question was who was going to step up and become the "alpha dog" among these wideouts, and it didn't take long to find out who that was going to be. Tre Harris and Jaxson Dart seemed to have an immediate connection on the football field in game one against Mercer where Harris went for over 130 yards receiving on just six receptions. He also averaged 22 yards in his first game at the Vaught, immediately becoming a fan favorite and Dart's favorite target.
That first contest was only the tip of the iceberg, as the next week against Tulane, Dart found Harris on the opening drive for two catches, including a touchdown which set the tone early in the Big Easy. Harris left the game with an apparent knee injury, and when the offense had trouble finding its footing, it was clear Harris' absence had left the unit in a bit of a rut. This became apparent the next week in Tuscaloosa as the lack of Tre Harris helped keep the Rebels from stealing one on the road.
Throughout the year, this duo had some special moments, like the final drive against LSU where a pass from Dart to Harris gave the Rebels the lead late in the fourth quarter.
The Dart-to-Harris connection came up big in the game against Texas A&M where Harris went for over 200 yards with one touchdown on 11 touches, helping the Rebels sneak past a tough Aggie squad.
The duo also had a monster game in the Peach Bowl where Harris was unguardable, going for over 100 yards on the national stage against one of the nation's top defenses in Penn State.
In the end, these lists aren't the end-all-be-all, but the Rebels offense of 2024 has so many weapons, and the deadly Dart-to-Harris connection could force some defensive coordinators' hands, giving opportunities to other wideouts, if Harris garners extra attention.
While this list might baffle Ole Miss fans, this is bulletin board material for the two to prove some of the doubters wrong during this 2024 season deemed "The Last Dance."