Ole Miss QB Jaxson Dart Among Heisman Favorites Post-Spring Practice
The Ole Miss Rebels are approaching one of the biggest seasons in school history in 2024, and quarterback Jaxson Dart is expected to be a large part of the team's success.
Dart led the Rebels to their first-ever 11-win season in 2023, capped off with a win in the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl over the Penn State Nittany Lions in December. With the College Football Playoff expanding to include 12 teams this season, Dart is planning on making Ole Miss a legitimate threat to not only make that field, but compete for a national championship in the process.
FanDuel Sportsbook holds future odds for the Heisman Trophy winner of 2024, and Dart has grabbed Vegas' attention, holding a spot among the betting favorites. You can view a list of the top odds from the sportsbook below.
Carson Beck (QB, Georgia): +750
Quinn Ewers (QB, Texas): +900
Dillon Gabriel (QB, Oregon): +1000
Will Howard (QB, Ohio State): +1300
Nico Iamaleava (QB, Tennessee): +1500
Jalen Milroe (QB, Alabama): +1500
Jaxson Dart (QB, Ole Miss): +1500
Garrett Nussmeier (QB, LSU): +1800
Riley Leonard (QB, Notre Dame): +2000
As you can see on the list above, the Heisman Trophy's reputation of becoming a "quarterback award" seems to currently hold true in Vegas' eyes. Six of these nine names will also suit up in the Southeastern Conference this season, including Quinn Ewers of the Texas Longhorns who will debut in the league in 2024.
