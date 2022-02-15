Skip to main content

College Football Analyst Weighs in on Arch Manning School Selection

Brent Beaird believes Manning will choose between two schools, neither of which are Ole Miss.

The Arch Manning news cycle and conjecture continues to spin with almost year to go before he officially signs with a college program.

The Isidore Newman (New Orleans) 2023 quarterback has been sought by some of the biggest programs in the country, but it was recently reported that he had possibly eliminated the Clemson Tigers from that consideration. Now, Brent Beaird, a Heisman voter out of Florida, has weighed in on where he believes the newest Manning star will go to college.

"I think he's going to Texas or Alabama," Beaird said on a radio appearance on Offsides With Marc Ryan. "David Cutcliffe is very close to the Mannings, and there has been talk and reports about Cutcliffe going to Texas as an analyst. That would have a lot to do with him going to Texas, believe me."

Manning's primary suitors have been the aforementioned Texas and Alabama along with Ole Miss and Georgia. 

Arch Manning
Jordan Allen with Arch Manning
Arch Manning (Derick E. Hingle via. the MMQB)
Arch

David Cutcliffe departed his head coaching position at Duke following last season, but he coached the previous two Manning quarterbacks in college. He worked as Peyton Manning's offensive coordinator at Tennessee, and he was Eli Manning's head coach at Ole Miss.

Read More

In his junior season at Isidore Newman, Arch Manning threw for over 2,000 yards and 26 touchdowns in 10 games played.

Manning's recruitment by Ole Miss is the latest chapter in a complicated family legacy at Ole Miss. On one hand, his grandfather Archie and uncle Eli are two of the most storied quarterbacks in Rebel history. On the other, his uncle Peyton chose to play for Tennessee in his collegiate career instead of Ole Miss. Manning's father Cooper also attended Ole Miss.

Eli Manning's jersey number was also retired this season at Ole Miss with the youngest Manning in attendance.

