Behind Enemy Sidelines: Inside the SEC's 10-Game Plan, Recruiting Trends and More

Welcome to the newest feature from The Grove Report – Behind Enemy Sidelines.

Each week, Nate Gabler of The Grove Report is going to be joined by Joel Coleman of Sports Illustrated's Cowbell Corner for a collaborative video show targeting all Mississippians.

Last week, we discussed the return of sports in a bubble format and predicted some more obvious breakout players.

Today, we have football! We took a more in-depth dive into the SEC's plan to play a 10-game, conference-only football schedule, as well as some analysis of recruiting trends across the state.

Lastly, we threw out two names for under-the-radar players we've grown attached to and are excited to watch this season.

See above for the full video or below for the podcast link. You can find us at Spotify, iTunes and anywhere you get your podcasts:

