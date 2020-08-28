Behind Enemy Sidelines: What Information Out of Camp Can You Trust?

Welcome to another episode of Behind Enemy Sidelines.

Last week, we broke down an opening week of training camp that seemed like it would never come. Now, we're back in that weird area where it seems like football isn't as close, but we're still very confident in a season.

This week, we focused on what to trust and not trust in a strange training camp. All information is what the team wants you to think. Can you trust it?

You can see above for our video show or below for the full podcast link. You can find us at Spotify, iTunes and anywhere you get your podcasts:

