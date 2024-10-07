Betting Odds: What Does Vegas Say About Ole Miss Football vs. LSU?
The No. 9 Ole Miss Rebels face another stiff test this week when they travel to take on the No. 13 LSU Tigers on Saturday night in Baton Rouge.
Ole Miss has not gained a win in Tiger Stadium since the 2008 season, but the Rebels have won two of the last three meetings in the Magnolia Bowl, the most recent of which was a 55-49 shootout in Oxford. Prior to Ole Miss' win over LSU in 2021, you have to go back to 2015 to find the last time the Rebels emerged victorious against the Tigers.
With that being said, this is a new year with new teams, and the Rebels are hoping to win another SEC road trip after taking down the South Carolina Gamecocks in Week 6. How do the oddsmakers in Vegas currently view this year's Magnolia Bowl?
According to FanDuel Sportsbook, Ole Miss is currently a 3.5-point favorite over LSU, and you can get the respective money lines at -146 for the Rebels and +122 for the Tigers. The over/under is currently set at 64.5.
A win this week over LSU would go a long way for the Rebels as they seek a College Football Playoff berth. Ole Miss lost in an upset to the Kentucky Wildcats in Week 5 of the season, but back-to-back road wins in the SEC would give the Rebels a good deal of momentum entering a bye week before hosting Oklahoma.
Kickoff on Saturday between Ole Miss and LSU is set for 6:30 p.m. CT, and the game will be televised on ABC.