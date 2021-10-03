Despite Blowout Alabama Loss, Ole Miss Has Road To Improvement

The Ole Miss Rebels are on the right track, but they still have a long way to go.

Lane Kiffin came to Ole Miss to win championships.

On Saturday, Nick Saban and the Alabama Crimson Tide ended those hopes for the 2021 season, and that's okay because the Rebels are still on the right track.

Saturday's loss, while embarrassing -- especially considering Lane Kiffin's pregame popcorn remarks -- does little to change what the outspoken coach has begun to build in Oxford.

Sure, wins over Alabama will have to be an eventuality for Ole Miss to get where it wants to go. But, there are far more important things they need to take of first before beating Nick Saban can become a realistic goal.

First and foremost, with a now disgruntled, but tough Arkansas team heading into Oxford next weekend, Ole Miss must not let Alabama beat them twice.

The next thing that must happen, is simple... they must recruit.

In Saturday's matchup, if there was one thing above all else that was clear for the Rebels, it's that they are not at Alabama's level in the trenches on either side of the ball.

On defense, the Rebels were dominated upfront in both phases, whether it was in their attempts to pressure Alabama QB Bryce Young, or in in the ground game, where Brian Robinson Jr. got anything he wanted to and more.

On offense, those disparities were even greater, with Matt Corral facing pressure throughout the entire game, and rarely finding enough time to attempt a downfield throw.

Ole Miss has begun to try and fill those holes, with six of their 15 commitments in the 2022 class lying along the trenches and another two commitments on the second level at linebacker.

Right now, those weaknesses fall on the shoulders of former head coach Matt Luke, and his inability to win recruiting battles in key areas.

After this season, however, that will no longer be an excuse.

Next season, Kiffin will have two full recruiting cycles to replenish the roster, and if he wants to catch Nick Saban, he's going to have to hope that those two classes can cover enough ground to make a difference.

