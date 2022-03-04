Skip to main content

WATCH: Ole Miss WR Braylon Sanders Lights Up NFL Combine

The Rebel wide receiver had an impressive 40-yard dash time on Thursday.

INDIANAPOLIS -- Braylon Sanders is one of numerous Ole Miss Rebels who hopes to find his home in the NFL next month, and the wide receiver made a step in that direction on Thursday.

Sanders ran a 4.42 40-yard dash in his first attempt, and Ole Miss football was quick to brag on its alum.

Mississippi wide receiver Braylon Sanders (13) and Mississippi wide receiver Jonathan Mingo (1) celebrate a touchdown against Mississippi State Bulldogs at Vaunt-Hemingway Stadium in Oxford, Miss. on Saturday, Nov. 28, 2020. (Bruce Newman)

Sanders was also joined by his former head coach this week in Indianapolis according to a tweet from Lane Kiffin on Thursday afternoon.

Sanders played five seasons at Ole Miss, taking advantage of an extra year of eligibility granted by the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic. In his time in Oxford, the Georgia native hauled in 10 touchdowns and racked up 1,453 receiving yards. Under the leadership of Lane Kiffin in 2020 and 2021, Sanders caught four touchdowns in each season and had over 500 receiving yards last fall.

His production in the Ole Miss offense helped the Rebels secure their first 10-win regular season in program history in 2021, one that ended with a loss in the Sugar Bowl to the Baylor Bears after quarterback Matt Corral went down with an ankle injury.

Read More

Corral, who will not be throwing at the combine as he recovers from his injury, spoke on Wednesday about Ole Miss and the Manning family's impact on his life, specifically that of Ole Miss legend Eli Manning.

"I actually hang out with his family quite a bit," Corral said at Wednesday's press conference. "Toward the beginning of my career at Ole Miss and toward the end when Arch (Manning) was visiting, I was a big part of that."

The NFL Draft will run from April 28-30.

