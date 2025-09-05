Ole Miss Football in the NFL: Which Rebels Are On Active Rosters In Week 1?
OXFORD, Miss. – With the 2025 NFL season kicking off today, there are 36 former Rebels listed on active rosters for Week one.
Arizona Cardinals:
Walter Nolen III | DE |
Begins his rookie season after being selected in the first round with the 16th pick in the 2025 NFL Draft.
Baltimore Ravens:
Tavius Robinson | OLB |
Beginning his third season Sunday night, Robinson appeared in all 17 games in 2024 including the AFC Divisional Game where Robinson counted for 4 total tackles.
Buffalo Bills:
Dawson Knox | TE |
Entering his sixth season Sunday night, Knox appeared in 16 games with 22 receptions for 311 yards and one touchdown.
Elijah Moore | WR |
Begins his fifth year in the NFL and first with the Bills. In 2024 Moore recorded 61 catches for 538 yards and a touchdown.
Carolina Panthers:
Princely Umanmielen | OLB |
Begins his rookie season after being selected in the 3rd round with the No.77 pick in the 2025 NFL Draft.
Chicago Bears:
Jaylon Jones | CB |
Returns to Chicago for his fourth year of the NFL. In 2024 Jones appeared in 8 games with 15 tackles.
Cincinnati Bengals:
Daijahn Anthony | S |
Returns to Cincinnati for his second season in the NFL. Anthony appeared in 13 games for the Bengals in 2024.
Denver Broncos:
Evan Engram | TE |
Engram is coming back for his ninth season, and his first with the Denver Broncos. In 2024 Engram appeared in nine games and secured 47 receptions for 365 yards and a single touchdown.
D.J. Jones | DT |
Returns for his ninth NFL season in 2025, his fourth with the Broncos. Appeared in 17 games with 42 total tackles in 2024.
Green Bay Packers:
Malik Heath | WR |
Returns for his third NFL season after playing in 13 games in 2024.
Los Angeles Chargers:
Tre' Harris | WR |
Begins his rookie season after being selected in the 2nd round with the No.55 pick in the 2025 NFL Draft.
Las Vegas Raiders:
JJ Pegues | DT |
Begins his rookie season after being selected in the 6th round with the No.180 pick in the 2025 NFL Draft.
Miami Dolphins:
Benito Jones | DT |
Returns for his fifth season in the NFL, his second with the Dolphins. In 2024, secured 24 tackles along with 9 solo tackles.
New England Patriots:
Ben Brown | OC |
Entering his third season in the NFL, Brown appeared in 10 games for the Patriots in 2024.
New York Giants:
Jaxson Dart | QB |
Will begin his rookie season after being selected in the first round of the 2025 NFL draft with the 25th pick.
Philadelphia Eagles:
A.J. Brown | WR |
Brown is coming off a Super Bowl victory season. He secured 67 catches for 1,079 yards and seven touchdowns. Brown was named second team All-Pro in 2024. In the recent NFL Top 100 list, Brown was voted as the #29 player in the NFL by current players.
Pittsburgh Steelers:
D.K. Metcalf | WR |
Metcalf returns for his seventh NFL season after earning Pro Bowl honors in 2024. He finished the 2024 season with 66 catches for 992 and five touchdowns. Averaging 15 yards per reception.
Seattle Seahawks:
Jared Ivey | OLB |
Begins his rookie season after going undrafted in the 2025 NFL Draft.
San Francisco 49ers:
Jordan Watkins | WR |
Begins his rookie season after being selected in the 4th round with the No.138 pick in the 2025 NFL Draft.
Washington Commanders:
Trey Amos | CB |
Begins his rookie season after being selected in the 2nd round with the No.61 pick in the 2025 NFL Draft.
Laremy Tunsil | OT |
Tunsil is set to begin his tenth season in the league, his first with the Commanders.
PRACTICE SQUAD
Isaac Ukwu | DE | Detroit Lions
Ulysses Bentley IV | RB | Indianapolis Colts
Laquon Treadwell | WR | Indianapolis Colts
Trey Washington | S | Indianapolis Colts
John Saunders Jr. | S | Miami Dolphins
Mark Robinson | ILB | New England Patriots
Chance Campbell | ILB | Philadelphia Eagles
Chris Paul Jr | ILB | Seattle Seahawks
INJURED RESERVE
Dayton Wade | WR | Baltimore Ravens
Cedric Johnson | DE | Cincinnati Bengals
Jonathan Mingo | WR | Dallas Cowboys
Kenny Yeboah | TE | Detroit Lions
Deane Leonard | CB | Los Angeles Chargers
AJ Finley | S | Seattle Seahawks
