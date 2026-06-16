Breaking Down Texas' Strengths, Weaknesses, and 1 Thing That Could Upset Ole Miss

Excitement for the 2026-27 season is building as the Ole Miss Rebels look to build off a tremendous year. The Pete Golding era will enter its first full season, but returning quarterback Trinidad Chambliss should bring a familiar presence in light of all of the coaching changes.

Regardless, the Rebels were dealt an incredibly challenging schedule this season. While many argue there isn't an easy SEC schedule, this one will be difficult to navigate. One of those games is against the Texas Longhorns.

The two teams will face off for the first time since 2013. The game is scheduled for October 24th in Austin. Let's take a look at some of the strengths and weaknesses for the Longhorns.

Strength: Lots of Playmakers and a Strong Defensive Line

Oct 11, 2025; Dallas, Texas, USA; Texas Longhorns defensive end Colin Simmons (1) during the game between the Texas Longhorns and the Oklahoma Sooners at the Cotton Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Texas was a middle-of-the-pack offense last year. They were seventh in the SEC in points (30.46), ninth in yards (388.46), and 11th in rushing yards per game (137.77). So, quarterback Arch Manning got a lot of help in the transfer portal.

The Longhorns snagged wide receiver Cam Coleman, who finished with over 1,000 yards and 13 touchdowns at Auburn. Manning's number one receiver from last year, Ryan Wingo, is back in the fold. They also added some star running backs in Hollywood Smothers and Raleek Brown. The Rebels' defense could struggle to contain some of the starpower on offense.

Ole Miss did a great job at protecting the quarterback last season. They allowed just 19 sacks and will have an excellent unit this year. However, Texas will have another strong defensive line under new defensive coordinator Will Muschamp. Colin Simmons recorded 12 sacks last year and is returning. Lance Jackson and Ian Geffard are some names to look out for.

Weakness: A Retooled Offensive Line Could be Trouble for Texas

Dec 31, 2025; Orlando, FL, USA; Texas Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian looks on before a game against the Michigan Wolverines at Camping World Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images | Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images

The Longhorns added two offensive linemen in the transfer portal, Laurence Seymore and Melvin Siani. However, a pair of starters last year graduated, and several others left the program. It could take some time for Texas to move some guys around to fine the right fit.

The Longhorns' offense also struggled in the red zone last season. They ranked 49th in touchdown percentage (64%) and 61st in scoring percentage (85%). If the Rebels want to win this game, they'll have to limit Texas to field goals in the red zone.

Playing in Austin Will Be Difficult

Ultimately, the one thing that could upset Ole Miss is playing at DKR-Memorial Stadium. Texas defends its home field very well, having lost one game in front of its fans since joining the SEC.

This will likely be the Rebels' most challenging road test and could affect their chances of winning this game.

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