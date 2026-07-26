Ranking Ole Miss' Most Important Games Based on SEC Title Impact

It's not often that the Ole Miss Rebels are considered one of the darlings of SEC football. Last year changed everything.

Now, a season removed from a semifinal appearance in the College Football Playoff, the Rebels and first-year head coach Pete Golding are dreaming of even more.

However, to get there, the Rebels will need to have another strong year in the SEC. The schedule makers did the Rebels no favors this season. Taking a closer look at the schedule, here are the most important games based on SEC title impact.

4. Oklahoma Sooners

Jul 20, 2026; Tampa, FL, USA; Oklahoma Sooners head coach Brent Venables speaks to the press during SEC Football Kickoff Media Day at the Tampa Marriott. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Oklahoma Sooners are also coming off of a CFP appearance. Head coach Brent Venables will be looking to get his program back to the CFP, but this time, they want to have a longer stay.

This is a late season road test for the Rebels that will undoubtedly change the trajectory of both programs involved.

3. LSU Tigers

Jul 23, 2026; Tampa, FL, USA; LSU Tigers head coach Lane Kiffin speaks to the press during SEC Football Kickoff Media Day at the Tampa Marriott. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

No one will deny that the most important game on the Rebels' schedule is their meeting with the LSU Tigers and former head coach Lane Kiffin.

While fans have a new hated rival, this is going to be a game that is more than sending Kiffin back home to Baton Rouge with a loss.

This is about playoff positioning and conference standings. Beating the Tigers would be a huge feather in the cap of Coach Goldhing for a plethora of reasons.

2. Texas Longhorns

Jul 23, 2026; Tampa, FL, USA; Texas Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian speaks to the press during SEC Football Kickoff Media Day at the Tampa Marriott. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It appears the Texas Longhorns are going to earn the crown of offseason champions for a second straight season.

If everything goes according to plan for Longhorns' head coach Steve Sarkisian, his team will be an unstoppable force in 2026.

This is going to be a massive matchup with huge conference tie-ins as well as a possible stamp on a Heisman Trophy award for multiple players in the game, which will include Arch Manning, Trinidad Chambliss, and Kewan Lacy.

1. Georgia Bulldogs

Jul 21, 2026; Tampa, FL, USA; Georgia Bulldogs head coach Kirby Smart speaks to the press during SEC Football Kickoff Media Day at the Tampa Marriott. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The one person who has to love all of this Longhorns offseason talk has to be Georgia Bulldogs head coach Kirby Smart.

After Nick Saban's retirement, Smart became the leader of the SEC, and his Bulldogs have played like it.

Ric Flair has a famous quote: "To be the man, you have to beat the man."

Well, if Golding and the Rebels want to be the top dogs in the SEC, they will have to get by the Bulldogs in what should be an electric atmosphere in Oxford.

Sign up to our newsletter and follow us on Facebook and X for the latest news.