What Happened Last Time Ole Miss Rebels Played the Texas Longhorns

The Ole Miss Rebels football program is looking to make a major statement as time slowly ticks down to the start of the 2026 season.

After a historic run in the 2026 College Football Playoff, the Rebels are in the midst of a new era under head coach Pete Golding. Golding will be looking to prove that the CFP run to the semifinals wasn't a fluke. However, the 2026 schedule won't be doing the first-year head coach any favors.

One of the marquee games on the Rebels' schedule this season is a heavyweight bout with the Texas Longhorns. The Rebels may have high expectations coming into the season, but the Longhorns' expectations may be even higher. It's a big game for both programs, and one that will bring excitement to both fan bases, but what happened the last time these two teams played?

Let's take a look back at the Rebels' latest meeting with the Longhorns.

A Few Years Ago

Sep 14, 2013; Austin, TX, USA; Mississippi Rebels quarterback Bo Wallace (14) runs for a touchdown against the Texas Longhorns during the second half at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. Ole Miss beat Texas 44-23. Mandatory Credit: Brendan Maloney-Imagn Images | Brendan Maloney-Imagn Images

One would have to travel back to the year 2013 to find the last time the Rebels and Longhorns hooked up on the gridiron. The Rebels earned an impressive 44-23 win in what was Hugh Freeze's second year with the program.

A true road game for the Rebels, Freeze's offense was firing on all cylinders to move to 3-0 on the young 2013 season.

To no surprise, Rebels star quarterback Bo Wallace and running back Jeff Scott were major factors in the team getting a huge road win in Austin. Wallace finished the day with 177 yards passing and two touchdown passes. The Rebels quarterback also found the end zone on his feet with one rushing touchdown.

For Scott, the Rebels' lead back had a field day against a tortured Longhorns defense. Scott finished the day with 164 rushing yards, one rushing touchdown, and even added a receiving touchdown to his massive day.

Looking At The Future

Dec 31, 2025; Orlando, FL, USA; Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning (16) rushes with the ball for a touchdown against the Michigan Wolverines during the second half at Camping World Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images | Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images

The Rebels will hope to give the Longhorns another beatdown as they did in 2013. Unfortunately, they will have to do it against a beloved name in Ole Miss history.

It won't be the first time the program has had to line up against a Manning, but if the Rebels have any hope of winning this game, they will have to limit Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning.

This is a game that could change the trajectory of both programs as it pertains to the 2026 season. Get your popcorn ready!

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