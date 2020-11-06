Bye Week Notebook: What to Work on? Recruiting the Focus This Week?

Ole Miss won't be playing a football game this Saturday, but that doesn't mean there's not a lot to work on this week. This is what Lane Kiffin and Co. have been focusing on during the bye week.

What is the Bye Week Focus?

"Just trying to work on things that we can get better at: Taking care of the ball, getting more turnovers on defense, playing better defense, running the ball more consistently has kind of been the motto for the week. Just have to keep working."

On Recruiting During the Bye Week:

"We're doing the best can; there's really not much we can do. It's just like the dead periods. We can call and FaceTime and write letters. Thats' about all you can do. It's really unfortunate for the kids that they don't get to do all the normal process of all the visits and being able to meet everybody."

"I feel bad for them. They're going to go buy a house and all they're seeing is pictures, they're not getting to walk through or experience it in person. For us, it's extremely difficult. This is the future of or program. You're giving full scholarships to people you've never met."

"It's not like normal. We can't go anywhere. Normally we'd have our coordinators here, our position coaches would be on the road, I'd go to a Friday game or something. We can't do any of that. There really isn't a plan besides just FaceTime and call kids."

On Breaking Through and Winning Close Games:

"It was a lot. Really felt we had screwed those (last) two games up (before Vandy), having the ball with a chance to win both games. The last thing we wanted in this game was these guys hanging around and we're in a time game or one-score game in the fourth quarter. We wanted to take care of business. That was good. And it's good to play guys. We haven't had any games like that. We haven't had any non-conference games where we've been able to be up where we could play guys, which is unfortunate, because it's good for them to play and it's good for us to learn about them too, because you never know how guys are going to play."



What to Expect from South Carolina?

"They have really good players on defense. They run the ball really well on offense with a really good running back and offensive line. They do a lot of movement up front on defense. Will (Muschamp), like always, has recruited a lot of really good players."



On the Remainder of the Schedule and Bowl Games:

"We don't ever look that far out. The only thing we've talked about except the week we're on, is last week we decided we wanted to finish the back half as one of the hottest teams in the country. We want to be one of those teams at the end that no one wants to play."

