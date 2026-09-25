Caleb Odom Could Be Ole Miss' X-Factor Against Florida

No. 4 Ole Miss is set to take on No. 21 Florida in Gainesville, in what has quickly come to be one of the tougher matchups on the schedule for the Rebels.

It marks the third ranked opponent in four games Ole Miss has faced this young season.

With star running back Kewan Lacy uncertain for Saturday's contest after being listed as questionable on the latest injury report, the Rebels will need another 'X-Factor' to lean on offensively. Tight end Caleb Odom looks primed to step up this weekend.

Ole Miss Needs to Lean on Caleb Odom More

Ole Miss Rebels tight end Caleb Odom (4) makes a catch against the Louisville Cardinals during pre-game warm-ups at Nissan Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The 6-foot-5, 240-pound junior from Carrolton, Georgia started his career at Alabama, seeing action in his true freshman season for the Crimson Tide. Odom would transfer to Ole Miss in the offseason, where he has remained since. Odom hauled in 19 receptions for 197 yards and two touchdowns in 2025, and so far this season, has brought in eight catches for 154 yards and a touchdown.

Odom is coming off a season-high five catch, 88-yard performance against LSU this past weekend, and with a likely emphasis on passing with Kewan Lacy's status uncertain, Odom has the opportunity to continue his breakout camping.

Florida's secondary has also struggled this season, allowing an average of 231 yards through the air through their first three matchups, including 271 passing yards in last weeks win over Auburn. With a weaker secondary, especially in comparison to LSU,, that further gives Odom room to have a standout performance.

Odom has also been stout when in blocking assignments, adding more bulk and refining his technique in the offseason. Even if the stats don't show it, Odom will almost certainly continue to be a pivotal piece to offensive coordinator John David Baker's 12-personnel formations. Odom's ability to block and catch makes him a serious mismatch against an already inconsistent Gators secondary.

Although Odom is coming off his best game of the season so far, both he and the team as a whole will need to flip the page and be razor-sharp against the Gators, who will be looking for a statement win in the first year of the John Sumrall era. Ole Miss' struggles in both The Swamp and after emotionally-charged games have been well documented, and the Rebels will need to be on-point from kick off to the finals whistle.

Ole Miss and Florida are set to kick off at 2:30 p.m. CDT, with the game aviliable on ABC.

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