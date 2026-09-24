Ole Miss Must Solve Florida's 'Circus' Before It Becomes a Problem

Ole Miss passed its first test of SEC play, defeating Lane Kiffin and LSU in Oxford. Yet, the time for celebration lasted mere hours as the Rebels quickly turned the page to Saturday’s road trip to Gainesville, where they will face the No. 21-ranked Florida Gators.

Both sides already know new Florida head coach Jon Sumrall, who faced Ole Miss twice last season in the same position at Tulane. Yet, Rebels head coach Pete Golding doesn’t see it quite like that.

“This is a different roster with the same mentality, which is scary,” Golding said of having faced Sumrall last season. “On top of that, you have Buster Faulkner as the OC, who I think is one of the best in the country and does an unbelievable job. We’ve played against him before. They’ve done a really good job against the Georgias of the world and all those things.”

On top of that, the Gators offense will challenge the Ole Miss defense in ways that go beyond the talent on the field or the specific plays Faulkner calls.

A Big Challenge

Sep 12, 2026; Oxford, Mississippi, USA; Mississippi Rebels Head Coach Pete Golding looks on during the first quarter against the Charlotte49ers at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

“With all the alternative formations, shifts and motions, you’re going to see everything under the sun,” Golding said. “Communication has to be on point. John and Buster believe in running the football, and they have a guy to do it. We have to stop the run and get them into obvious passing downs.”

According to SEC Statcat, through three games, the Gators lead the SEC in plays that include a shift at 9.3 percent. The closest team in the conference is Oklahoma at 8.9 percent, which holds second place.

This will be a significant tick up in shifts and pre-snap movement for the Rebels' defense compared to what it faced against LSU. The Tigers are currently ninth in shift percentage, at 2.8 percent, and the Rebels are right behind them at 2.4 percent.

For an Ole Miss secondary that struggled in the season-opener versus Louisville, allowing 307 yards through the air, as busted coverages hurt them. They will be hoping that Saturday’s showing versus LSU, where they held the Tigers' passing game to just 158 yards, is a more accurate representation of the defense.

“… They’re very sound, have two experienced coordinators, a really good head coach and good football players playing at home in this league,” Golding said. “We know we have our work cut out for us. It’s going to be tough.”

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