Where Kewan Lacy Lands on First Injury Report for Ole Miss vs. Florida

No. 4 Ole Miss opened conference play last week, but will now gear up for its first true road trip of the season as it pays No. 21 Florida a visit in Gainesville.

The Rebels haven’t come out victorious in The Swamp since defeating the Gators in 2008, who went on to win the national championship nearly 20 years ago.

Both teams enter Week 4 with a 3-0 (1-0 SEC) record and look to take another step in fulfilling a strong opening month of the season. Florida opened the week as three-point home favorites. Part of that line has to do with the uncertain status surrounding junior running back Kewan Lacy .

The Rebels’ star back opened as ‘questionable' on Wednesday’s availability report.

However, Pete Golding noted on Monday that Lacy’s status will largely depend on game day.

“(Lacy) got an MRI (Sunday) morning. It wasn’t nearly as bad as we thought it was,” Golding said this week. “He’s going through the rehab process right now, and we’ll monitor the reps throughout the week. He’ll be a game-time decision.”

Wednesday’s initial availability report for Ole Miss and Florida can be viewed below:

Ole Miss

Sep 6, 2026; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Ole Miss Rebels running back Makhi Frazier (25) runs with the ball against the Louisville Cardinals during the second half at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

CB Dorian Barney (OUT)

LB Ant Davis Jr. (OUT)

LB JaMichael Garrett (OUT)

CB Victor Lincoln Jr. (OUT)

OL Jalan Chapman (OUT)

OL Emanuel Faulkner (OUT)

RB Kewan Lacy (QUESTIONABLE)

CB Cedrick Beavers (QUESTIONABLE)

S MJ Preston (QUESTIONABLE)

S Craig Tutt (QUESTIONABLE)

Florida

Sep 19, 2026; Auburn, Alabama, USA; Florida Gators head coach Jon Sumrall has words with offensive lineman Caden Jones (63) during the fourth quarter against the Auburn Tigers at Jordan-Hare Stadium. Mandatory Credit: John Reed-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

WR Eric Singleton Jr. (QUESTIONABLE)

In Ole Miss’ last trip to Gainesville, during the 2024 season, the Rebels entered as double-digit favorites as a top-10 team. Ole Miss looked poised to take another step in reaching the College Football Playoffs, but ultimately overlooked the Gators and paid the price by losing in the final minutes of the game, preventing the program from winning 10 regular season games.

The Rebels’ status as road underdogs for the matchup this upcoming weekend isn’t lost in their preparation this time around.

“We're the underdog anyway going into the game. So I mean I don’t know how you can take them lightly anyway,” Golding explained on Monday. “But just the mindset. I think we had some guys on that team before that hadn’t played there. I think it’s a unique atmosphere there. They do a really good job. It’s a hard place to play…but I knew going into that game that’s a hard place to play.”

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