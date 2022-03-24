Ole Miss Coordinator of Recruitment, Kelvin Bolden, with Carolina Panthers Head Coach at Ole Miss Pro Day

Ole Miss' Kelvin Bolden was doing some recruitment work with Carolina Panthers head coach Matt Rhule.

Ole Miss Football hosted its Pro Day on Wednesday afternoon in front of coaches and scouts representing 31 NFL teams.

The Manning Center was packed full of NFL personnel trying to get a look at Ole Miss quarterback Matt Corral, who did not throw at the NFL Combine, defensive lineman Sam Williams, and other former Rebels who have aspirations of playing in the NFL.

Newly hired Coordinator of Recruitment Strategy Kelvin Bolden has not been at Ole Miss long, but he is already doing his part to get recruits to Oxford, Miss.

Bolden is a Mississippi native who just joined Ole Miss' staff on Tuesday, March 15.

While at the Ole Miss Pro Day, Bolden ran into Carolina Panthers head coach Matt Rhule who had a message for Ole Miss recruits around the country:

The slogan Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin has lived by ever since arriving on campus: "Come to the Sip."

The Carolina Panthers general manager, Scott Fitterer, was also in attendance with Rhule, and both had their eyes on the star of the show, QB Matt Corral.

Corral finally got his chance to throw in front of NFL personnel and he did not disappoint:

Corral looked 100 percent when throwing on Wednesday, not limited by the high-ankle sprain he suffered during the Allstate Sugar Bowl in January.

With there not being a for sure No. 1 QB in the upcoming NFL Draft, Corral could shoot up draft boards and be the first QB taken after showing out at the Ole Miss Pro Day.

Corral was selected with the 32nd overall pick by the Detroit Lions in ESPN's latest mock draft.

