Catching Up on Everything to Know Ahead of Ole Miss vs. Florida

In just a few hours, Ole Miss will be opening their 2020 season against the No. 5 Florida Gators, at home in Vaught-Hemingway Stadium.

Ole Miss comes into the contest as a 14 point underdog to the visiting Gators in head coach Lane Kiffin's debut.

Check back with The Grove Report throughout the game for our live blog, featuring analysis from us at Ole Miss and Zach Goodall and our Sports Illustrated Gators team.

You can also create an account to ask any questions throughout the game, and we're going to be answering as many as we can in our community section. You can create an account by clicking 'follow' at the top on desktop, or under the three bars on the top left in mobile.

If you missed anything over the course of the week, heading into the opener, we've got you covered.

You can join The Grove Report community by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page or under the three bars on the top left in mobile. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter @SIRebels and @nategabler.