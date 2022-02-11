Chad Kelly Joining CFL With Toronto Argonauts

The former Ole Miss quarterback is back in the pros.

Former Ole Miss quarterback Chad Kelly has signed with the Canadian Football League's Toronto Argonauts, the team announced on Friday.

Kelly had a brief career in the NFL after he was drafted by the Denver Broncos in 2017. He remained in Denver for two seasons before spending the 2019-2020 seasons in Indianapolis with the Colts.

The quarterback also spent two years at Ole Miss, but he is most remembered for his 2015 season where he helped lead the Rebels to a win in the Allstate Sugar Bowl. Kelly threw for over 4,000 yards and 31 touchdowns paired with over 500 rushing yards in his 2015 season. He also became the first Ole Miss quarterback to ever beat Alabama, LSU and Auburn in the same season.

Prior to signing with the Argonauts, Kelly had voiced his frustration with his NFL situation back in December, claiming on Twitter that he was "lied to" and that his "resume speaks for itself."

The quarterback also referenced a situation that took place in Denver during his time with the Broncos when he was arrested for trespassing.

Kelly's collegiate career came to an end in 2016 when he suffered an ACL tear against Georgia Southern during a beleaguered Ole Miss season that was the beginning of the end of the Hugh Freeze era in Oxford. During his time at Ole Miss, Kelly set 25 Rebel records, and his 22-consecutive games with a passing touchdown still stands as the most by an Ole Miss quarterback.

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Chad Kelly (6) warms up before playing the Pittsburgh Steelers at Heinz Field. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports Indianapolis Colts quarterback Chad Kelly (6) drops back to pass against the Buffalo Bills during the fourth quarter at New Era Field. Mandatory Credit: Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

