Charlotte vs. No. 9 Ole Miss: Live Game Updates and Box Score

Week 2 for No. 9 Ole Miss will be a well-deserved tune-up game after a tough Week 1 matchup versus Louisville. Tonight in Oxford, the Rebels will face off against the Charlotte 49ers.

After an exciting Week 1 finish, the Rebels will have a much easier matchup going into Week 2 against the 49ers, and with the expectation that Kewan Lacy will be playing today, the Rebels should walk out with an easy win. With that being said, there is still a lot Ole Miss can learn.

For starters, Pete Golding has said that he wants to eliminate the defense's inconsistent play from week 1. There were plenty of missed tackles last week that really hurt the Rebels; the worst part, though, was the secondary's mishaps. Ole Miss gave up several explosive plays that were not reminiscent of past Golding defenses.

On the offensive side of the ball, there were still some big questions regarding the Rebels' play in the first half. Obviously, the offense exploded in the second half, but right now we have 1 half of great offense and 1 half of really poor play. The Rebels' offense needs to find its rhythm before that LSU game next week.

The Rebels should find an easy win this week, but with the gauntlet looming ahead, Ole Miss needs to land on its feet this game and find its rhythm on both sides of the ball.

Follow along for live game updates as the game progresses below

1st 2nd 3rd 4th Score Ole Miss 0 0 0 0 0 Charlotte 0 0 0 0 0

First Quarter

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